HRSA awards nearly $19 million to states for maternal health programs

The Health Resources and Services Administration Oct. 9 announced it will award nearly $19 million to 15 states for identifying and implementing maternal health strategies. The funds are part of HRSA’s Enhancing Maternal Health Initiative and will support State Maternal Health Innovation programs to help identify key drivers of maternal mortality in each state, develop strategies and implement new interventions to address those issues. The state programs have implemented a range of interventions to address maternal health challenges, which include early identification and treatment of hypertension to reduce preeclampsia and other risks, providing mobile simulation trainings to prepare health care providers for a range of adverse labor events, expanding access to trainings to rural and frontier hospitals that do not have a dedicated obstetrics department, and creating resources to improve first responders’ ability to respond to patients with substance use disorder during and after pregnancy.

