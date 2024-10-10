Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Releas­es State­ment On Texas DACA Chal­lenge Argued Today In Fifth Circuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement.

“Today, Texas argued our case against DACA in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. We already prevailed in 2022 when the court agreed that DACA was created unlawfully by the Obama Administration. Because of our lawsuit, the federal government has been prohibited from approving first-time DACA applications for years.

Argument today concerns the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision to formalize DACA though notice and comment rulemaking. The court was receptive to our arguments that DACA continues to violate the rule of law and the separation of powers requirement enshrined by the United States Constitution. I have fought every step of the way to uphold the Constitution against illegal workarounds and look forward to defeating DACA—in its entirety—permanently.”

