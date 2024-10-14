BWISE Solutions Welcomes Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. to Its Esteemed Clientele

BWISE delivers the highest level of Distribution Efficiency in a world-class global end-to-end solution. Cuyahoga Logo

Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. Joins BWISE Solutions' Network of Satisfied Clients

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWISE Solutions , a leader known for its commitment to excellence in the ERP and logistics field, is proud to announce the addition of Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. to its distinguished list of clients.About Cuyahoga Supply Tool Inc. Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc., originally founded as DH&L in 1902 by Derr, Harrison, and Lesher, has been serving the Wadsworth area for over a century. Started in response to the local farmers' need for resources, DH&L initially provided ground grain in a small wooden building, evolving over time to offer agricultural, horticultural, and building supplies.Despite changing ownership, the business remained a Wadsworth staple. In 2004, Chris and Debbie Muzzin took over, revitalizing the struggling business and expanding its offerings to include supplies for homeowners. Today, Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. stands as a comprehensive resource for contractors, homeowners, and outdoor enthusiasts.Quote from Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc:"We chose BWISE because of its flexibility to have two companies working out of one warehouse and its ease of use. In addition, many companies don't offer on-premise installation of their ERP system" – Chris Muzzin, Owner/PresidentWhy Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. Choose BWISE Solutions:• A Comprehensive WMS solution that is compatible with their current OS user system.• A WMS solution that can easily track orders and PO’s in real-time.• High-accuracy inventory system with real-time tracking.• WMS that can generate accurate invoices.Quote from BWISE Solutions:"We are thrilled to welcome Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. to the BWISE family. Their long-standing commitment to service and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide adaptable, high-performance solutions for businesses. By integrating our WMS system, Cuyahoga Supply and Tool Inc. will benefit from real-time inventory management and seamless operations, ensuring they continue to offer outstanding service to their customers. We look forward to being a part of their growth and success." – Mady Lessing, Marketing Director, BWISEAbout BWISE Solutions:BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success. BWISE Solutions is SAP Business One Partner.

