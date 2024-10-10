KCSA Strategic Communications Wins Coveted PRNEWS Platinum Award for Maps’ Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference

Team recognized for “Best Conference Marketing/PR Campaign”

Vice President McKenna Miller Honored for “The Mentors” Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCSA Strategic Communications continues to advance its leadership role in shaping the future of communications by winning the PRNEWS Platinum Award for “Best Conference Marketing/PR Campaign” for its exceptional work on the Psychedelic Science 2023 (PS2023) Conference. This collaboration with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), showcased KCSA’s ability to elevate groundbreaking events. Additionally, KCSA Vice President McKenna Miller was honored with “The Mentors Award” for her dedication to nurturing the next generation of communications leaders.



Held at New York’s iconic Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, the sold-out awards gala spotlighted exceptional achievements in communications, solidifying KCSA’s reputation as a leader in the industry.

“Our partnership with MAPS on PS 2023, and as their agency of record, was not just about amplifying a message but advancing a movement,” said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner, KCSA Strategic Communications. “This campaign generated over 50 million global media impressions and elevated the conversation around mental health, showcasing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies. I’m incredibly proud of our team for exceeding expectations and drawing attention to a topic that impacts millions.”

The PS 2023 conference surpassed an ambitious goal to sell 10,000 tickets, attracting 14,000 attendees and generating more than 8,000 media placements. The event brought together scientists, policymakers and thought leaders, demonstrating KCSA’s ability to turn innovative science into a national conversation.

Anne Donohoe, Managing Director and MAPS team lead, added, “Working hand-in-glove with MAPS and the PS2023 team allowed the media, both in attendance and from afar, to gain access to key participants and deepen their understanding of the psychedelic therapy paradigm. Now we’re in full planning mode for PS2025!”

“As a result of KCSA’s trusted partnership and guidance, we captured the national news cycle, introducing our mission to brand new audiences,” said Betty Aldworth, Director of Education at MAPS. “Their campaign gave us the platform to foster critical discussions about psychedelics and mental health, laying the groundwork for our next event, Psychedelic Science 2025.”

KCSA leveraged high-profile speakers like Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Michael Pollan, and Aaron Rodgers to drive media coverage, making PS 2023 not only a conversation starter but a catalyst for future initiatives.

The Platinum Award cements KCSA’s role as a go-to firm for driving large-scale events and building momentum for complex industries like healthcare, psychedelics, emerging therapies, and new industries. This recognition underscores KCSA’s ability to partner with organizations to amplify their messages and drive market leadership.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

Since 1969, KCSA Strategic Communications has been at the forefront of public relations, investor relations, and social media strategies across industries like healthcare, cannabis, technology, and psychedelic science. Known for shaping powerful narratives, KCSA provides its clients with the tools to grow their brand, recruit top-tier talent, and prepare for significant milestones such as fundraising and market launches. Our work with companies like MAPS and Atai.Life reflects our deep experience in turning groundbreaking science into actionable communication strategies. To learn how KCSA can drive your success, visit us at www.kcsa.com .

Contact:

Anne Donohoe

adonohoe@kcsa.com

732.620.0033

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.