WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against WEBTOON…

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“Webtoon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBTN) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2024 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth;

that the Company experienced a deceleration in IP adaptations revenue;

that the Company experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies which offset revenue growth. and;

because of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 27, 2024, Webtoon conducted its IPO, selling 16,371,549 shares of common stock at $21.00 per share.

On August 8, 2024, after the market closed, Webtoon announced its financial results for second quarter 2024, which had ended just days after the IPO closed. The Company reported revenue of $321 million, which represented total revenue growth of only 0.1%. The Company further revealed advertising revenue declined 3.6% and IP Adaptations revenue declined 3.7%. The Company revealed its revenue and revenue growth had been “offset by the Company’s significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.” Webtoon also reported a quarterly net loss of $76.6 million, or 70 cents.

On this news, Webtoon’s stock fell $7.88 or 38.2%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

