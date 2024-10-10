Appili Therapeutics – Press Release Correction

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), announces correction to its press release entitled “Appili Therapeutics Announces Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with the Special Meeting of Shareholders” issued on October 10, 2024 (the “Initial Press Release”).



The Initial Press Release, incorrectly stated that under the terms of the proposed arrangement with Aditxt, Inc. (the “Arrangement”), for each Class A common share of the Company (“Appili Shares”), shareholders will receive (i) US$ 0.467 in cash and (ii) 0.0000686251 of a share of Aditxt common stock (“Aditxt Shares”) (representing a value of approximately US$0.00013 per Appili Share based on the closing price of the Aditxt Shares on October 3, 2024). The reference to US$ 0.467 of cash consideration in the Initial Press Release was in error and such cash amount for each Appili Share should read US$ 0.0467.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release and is subject to the forward looking statement disclaimer set out in the Initial Press Release. These corrections do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

