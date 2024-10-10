Crane NXT, Co. Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial technology company, announced today its schedule for the Company’s third quarter 2024 results.



Earnings Release: November 6, 2024, after close of market by public distribution and the Crane NXT website at www.cranenxt.com.

Earnings Call: November 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) hosted by Aaron W. Saak, President & CEO, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President & CFO. Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the investor relations section of the Company’s website. For those wishing to participate in the Q&A session of the call, please pre-register here. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time. An accompanying slide presentation and a replay of the live event will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity and digital content. Crane NXT’s approximately 4500 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

