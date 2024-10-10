Patria Announces Third Quarter 2024 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/emuekpt7

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America, with over 35 years of history, combined assets under management of $40.3 billion, and a global presence with offices in 13 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities as the gateway for alternative investments in Latin America. Through a diversified platform spanning Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Public Equities and Global Private Markets Solutions strategies, Patria provides a comprehensive range of products to serve its global client base. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Contact

Rob Lee

t +1 917 769 1611

rob.lee.consult@patria.com

Andre Medina

t +1 917 769 1611

andre.medina@patria.com

Legal Disclaimer:

