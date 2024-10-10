Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,011 in the last 365 days.

Patria Announces Third Quarter 2024 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/emuekpt7

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America, with over 35 years of history, combined assets under management of $40.3 billion, and a global presence with offices in 13 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities as the gateway for alternative investments in Latin America. Through a diversified platform spanning Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Public Equities and Global Private Markets Solutions strategies, Patria provides a comprehensive range of products to serve its global client base. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Contact

Rob Lee
t +1 917 769 1611
rob.lee.consult@patria.com 

Andre Medina
t +1 917 769 1611
andre.medina@patria.com 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Patria Announces Third Quarter 2024 Investor Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more