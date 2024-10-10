Update on Potential IV Fluid Shortage in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued an update on the State’s response to the potential disruption of intravenous fluid supply in New York State following the impact of Hurricane Helene. While there is no official shortage of IV fluid in New York State at this time, the State is actively coordinating with federal officials and local health officials to assess the impact of any current or future disruption. As this situation develops, the State stands ready to receive additional supplies of IV fluids that may be procured by the federal government based on local needs. Additionally, the State will continue to closely monitor this situation following any additional issues that may result from the impact of Hurricane Milton.

“The safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers is my top priority – and I’m closely monitoring the supply of IV fluids in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Our administration will work with the federal government, local counties and health care facilities across the State to ensure our medical supply needs are maintained."

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The State Health Department is working hard to ensure facilities are able to provide vital, lifesaving care amid this potential nationwide shortage of IV fluids. By issuing this guidance, we are ensuring the current supplies of IV fluids are available for the most critical patients until the supply chain is stabilized.”

The current disruption to the IV fluid supply chain has been caused by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which forced the closure of the Baxter plant in Marion, North Carolina. Baxter is working with the federal government to manage their inventory and minimize supply disruption as they work to fully restore their manufacturing operations. Baxter supplies upwards of 60 percent of IV fluids used in the United States, including in New York State.

The New York State Department of Health issued guidance on October 9, 2024 to health care providers statewide as part of a multifaceted response to limitations on shipments of intravenous fluid (IV) as a result of the impact of Hurricane Helene. Guidance has been distributed to hospitals and diagnostic and treatment centers, including ambulatory surgery centers and end stage renal disease facilities and clinics; long-term care facilities including nursing homes, adult care facilities and home care and hospice providers; and emergency medical services.

While there is no official shortage in New York State at this time, these entities are being asked to adopt proactive strategies to conserve IV fluid to ensure available stock is used effectively and efficiently.

In addition to providing guidance, the State Department of Health is gathering information from providers to assess provider supply status and identify critical needs.

The State Department of Health is also coordinating with organizations that represent health care facilities to ensure that it has a complete picture of the situation. In addition to this, the Department has implemented its incident command system in response to this situation which allows expedited response and coordination activities to take place.