Justices in action: Fresno students take part in rare California Supreme Court hearing

The next generation of attorneys and judges were invited to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in Downtown Fresno Wednesday morning to watch a special oral argument hearing from the Supreme Court of California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.