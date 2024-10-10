U.S. releases National Spectrum Research and Development Plan to guide spectrum innovation

The U.S. government has released the National Spectrum Research and Development Plan, a crucial step forward in maintaining America's global leadership in wireless spectrum innovation. The Wireless Spectrum Research and Development Interagency Working Group of the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development program developed the plan on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The U.S. National Science Foundation was pivotal in creating the National Spectrum R&D Plan, co-chairing the working group with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and contributing expertise and guidance on key research areas.

NSF's involvement underscores its leadership in fostering interdisciplinary research, including critical innovations in agile antennas, spectrum sharing and interference resilience. The plan authoring team also included members from various U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, Federal Communications Commission and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The National Spectrum R&D Plan aligns with President Joe Biden's memorandum on Modernizing United States Spectrum Policy, which called for a coordinated national strategy to address the increasing demand for spectrum access, further cementing spectrum's role in driving U.S. economic growth, national security and technological advancement. It also responds to the National Spectrum Strategy, which emphasizes the need for innovation in spectrum management and sharing technologies.

The innovation areas and organizational improvements detailed in the National Spectrum R&D Plan will offer research opportunities across multiple disciplines, from communications and networking to economics and policy. The cross-disciplinary nature of spectrum R&D will also pave the way for new commercialization pathways, offering industry leaders a blueprint to develop next-generation wireless technologies. Furthermore, the work described in the plan will improve data-driven decision-making and international cooperation to enhance U.S. competitiveness in the global spectrum landscape.