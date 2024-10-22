Pasadena Federal Credit Union CEO James Chang Named to California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
James's leadership in the banking industry and commitment to empowering the community with financial education will significantly boost our efforts to promote financial wellness throughout California.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Chang, President and CEO of Pasadena Federal Credit Union, has been selected to serve as a member of the California Financial Educators Council (CFEC) Advisory Board, the organization announced today. Chang was chosen for this prestigious role due to his high-level experience in the financial services industry and his demonstrated dedication to the financial wellness movement.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
James Chang’s Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and his more than two and a half decades of industry experience position him as a top financial wellness advocate and expert in helping individuals build strong financial foundations toward gaining economic empowerment. Starting his financial services career as a credit union teller, he has developed a passion for helping others and the skills to excel in top executive positions. His combined education and expertise offer unique insights and guidance to the CFEC Advisory Board.
Chang expresses a deep commitment to empowering his fellow Californians to enhance their financial security, citing that commitment as the driving force behind his efforts. He feels well-equipped to champion financial wellness and make top-quality financial education resources widely available across the Golden State. James sees financial literacy as crucial for the well-being of California communities and views the Advisory Board position as an opportunity to elevate his impact in the financial wellness space.
“It is an honor to be selected for the CFEC Advisory Board,” Chang commented when asked about accepting the role. “I look forward to working toward the financial empowerment of California’s communities and strengthening the financial health of our citizens. I am eager to leverage my network to advance this vital cause.” The California Council echoes his enthusiasm, saying that the organization anticipates a valuable, meaningful collaboration with James Chang.
“Having James Chang join the California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board is a significant benefit to citizens across the state. His leadership in the banking industry and dedication to empowering the community with financial education will greatly enhance our efforts to promote financial wellbeing throughout California.” — Vince Shorb, Founder and CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.
The CFEC (California Financial Educators Council) was established by the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC mobilizes an international team of financial wellness advocates and champions, providing resources and training so they can support communities and work toward improving financial health on a global scale.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.