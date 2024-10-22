Pasadena Federal Credit Union CEO James Chang Named to California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

James Change Advisory Board Announcement - California Financial Educators Council

James Chang, President and CEO of Pasadena Federal Credit Union and CFEC Advisory Board Member

James's leadership in the banking industry and commitment to empowering the community with financial education will significantly boost our efforts to promote financial wellness throughout California.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Chang, President and CEO of Pasadena Federal Credit Union, has been selected to serve as a member of the California Financial Educators Council (CFEC) Advisory Board, the organization announced today. Chang was chosen for this prestigious role due to his high-level experience in the financial services industry and his demonstrated dedication to the financial wellness movement.

James Chang’s Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and his more than two and a half decades of industry experience position him as a top financial wellness advocate and expert in helping individuals build strong financial foundations toward gaining economic empowerment. Starting his financial services career as a credit union teller, he has developed a passion for helping others and the skills to excel in top executive positions. His combined education and expertise offer unique insights and guidance to the CFEC Advisory Board.

Chang expresses a deep commitment to empowering his fellow Californians to enhance their financial security, citing that commitment as the driving force behind his efforts. He feels well-equipped to champion financial wellness and make top-quality financial education resources widely available across the Golden State. James sees financial literacy as crucial for the well-being of California communities and views the Advisory Board position as an opportunity to elevate his impact in the financial wellness space.

“It is an honor to be selected for the CFEC Advisory Board,” Chang commented when asked about accepting the role. “I look forward to working toward the financial empowerment of California’s communities and strengthening the financial health of our citizens. I am eager to leverage my network to advance this vital cause.” The California Council echoes his enthusiasm, saying that the organization anticipates a valuable, meaningful collaboration with James Chang.

“Having James Chang join the California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board is a significant benefit to citizens across the state. His leadership in the banking industry and dedication to empowering the community with financial education will greatly enhance our efforts to promote financial wellbeing throughout California.” — Vince Shorb, Founder and CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.

The CFEC (California Financial Educators Council) was established by the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC mobilizes an international team of financial wellness advocates and champions, providing resources and training so they can support communities and work toward improving financial health on a global scale.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pasadena Federal Credit Union CEO James Chang Named to California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
Company/Organization
National Financial Educators Council
400 S 4th St #500
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101
United States
+1 714-396-6454
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

More From This Author
Pasadena Federal Credit Union CEO James Chang Named to California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
New York Financial Educators Council Adds Expertise of Alison McQueen to Advisory Board
Charles Fisher, Hip-Hop Industry Veteran, Named to New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
View All Stories From This Author