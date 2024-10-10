Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Three Additional Team South Carolina County Days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette today announced that state and federal officials and representatives from nonprofits will hold additional Team South Carolina County Days in Clinton on Tuesday, October 15, Allendale on Thursday, October 17, and Aiken on Friday, October 18. Team South Carolina County Days provide local residents affected by Hurricane Helene with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.

Team South Carolina County Day events will include representation from the following agencies:

S.C. Department of Agriculture – Gathering impact data in preparation for upcoming Farm Recovery Centers (FRC).

– Gathering impact data in preparation for upcoming Farm Recovery Centers (FRC). S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services – Providing counseling resources, alcohol and drug services and substance use prevention.

– Providing counseling resources, alcohol and drug services and substance use prevention. S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs – Supplying information on resources and services for individuals with disabilities.

– Supplying information on resources and services for individuals with disabilities. S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce – Supplying information on unemployment benefits (including Disaster Unemployment Assistance) as well as employment services.

– Supplying information on unemployment benefits (including Disaster Unemployment Assistance) as well as employment services. S.C. Department of Environmental Services – Providing assistance for private drinking well owners and free test kits for those whose wells have been impacted by floodwaters.

– Providing assistance for private drinking well owners and free test kits for those whose wells have been impacted by floodwaters. S.C. Department of Health and Human Services – Providing information on health care services and Medicaid.

– Providing information on health care services and Medicaid. S.C. Department of Insurance – Providing information on the insurance claim process as well as coverage and insurance fraud prevention.

– Providing information on the insurance claim process as well as coverage and insurance fraud prevention. S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation – Providing information on fire safety, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and residential builder information.

– Providing information on fire safety, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and residential builder information. S.C. Department of Mental Health – Providing general center-wide resources and personal screenings as appropriate.

– Providing general center-wide resources and personal screenings as appropriate. S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles – Assisting citizens attending the event.

– Assisting citizens attending the event. S.C. Department of Public Health – Providing information on Women, Infants and Children (WIC) educational resources and support as well as onsite Tdap and flu vaccines.

– Providing information on Women, Infants and Children (WIC) educational resources and support as well as onsite Tdap and flu vaccines. S.C. Department of Social Services – Providing guidance on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Affidavit of Loss Due to a Household Misfortune.

– Providing guidance on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Affidavit of Loss Due to a Household Misfortune. S.C. Department on Aging – Providing information on services for seniors.

– Providing information on services for seniors. S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs – Providing information on services for veterans.

– Providing information on services for veterans. S.C. Emergency Management Division – Coordinating individual disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

– Coordinating individual disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app. S.C. Housing Authority – Providing rental properties listing and potential resources for home repairs.

– Providing rental properties listing and potential resources for home repairs. S.C. Office of Resilience – Providing disaster case managers to assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process.

– Providing disaster case managers to assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process. FEMA – Providing assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm.

– Providing assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm. US Small Business Administration – Providing assistance with applying for disaster loans.

Providing assistance with applying for disaster loans. United Way Association of South Carolina/AmeriCorps SC and Local Chapters – Providing information on community volunteer opportunities.

– Providing information on community volunteer opportunities. One SC Fund – Providing information on nonprofit resources during disaster relief.

– Providing information on nonprofit resources during disaster relief. Other state and local nonprofit organizations.

WHO: Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, officials from state and federal agencies and nonprofit organizations

WHAT: Team South Carolina County Days

WHEN AND WHERE:

Tuesday, October 15, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

For Union, Newberry, and Laurens Counties

For Barnwell, Bamberg, and Allendale Counties

For Aiken, Saluda, and Edgefield Counties

USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, S.C.

Additional Team South Carolina County Days will be scheduled at a later date in other impacted counties.