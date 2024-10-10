AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | September 2024

September YTD - September Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Sep 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,022 12,689 -21.0 106,120 125,653 -15.5 78,045 40 < 100 HP 4,615 5,214 -11.5 40,840 45,131 -9.5 36,324 100+ HP 1,877 2,551 -26.4 17,413 19,468 -10.6 12,257 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,514 20,454 -19.3 164,373 190,252 -13.6 126,626 4WD Farm Tractors 447 526 -15.0 3,112 3,060 1.7 1,019 Total Farm Tractors 16,961 20,980 -19.2 167,485 193,312 -13.4 127,645 Self-Prop Combines 530 894 -40.7 4,462 5,686 -21.5 1,765

Milwaukee, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

statisticsdepartment@aem.org Association of Equipment Manufacturers 4142720943

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.