AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | September 2024

Milwaukee, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  September   YTD - September Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Sep 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 10,022 12,689 -21.0   106,120 125,653 -15.5    78,045  
  40 < 100 HP 4,615 5,214 -11.5   40,840 45,131 -9.5    36,324  
  100+ HP 1,877 2,551 -26.4   17,413 19,468 -10.6    12,257  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,514 20,454 -19.3   164,373 190,252 -13.6 126,626  
4WD Farm Tractors 447 526 -15.0   3,112 3,060    1.7     1,019  
Total Farm Tractors 16,961 20,980 -19.2   167,485 193,312 -13.4 127,645  
Self-Prop Combines 530 894 -40.7   4,462 5,686 -21.5     1,765  
             

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org. 


statisticsdepartment@aem.org
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
4142720943

