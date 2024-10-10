Moen and FORTNA Celebrate the Opening of New North Las Vegas Greenfield Distribution Center

The new Moen facility, designed and delivered by FORTNA, optimizes operational performance

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, in collaboration with Moen, a prominent brand of Fortune Brands Innovations, today opened a state-of-the-art distribution center in North Las Vegas utilizing a FORTNA-designed AutoStore solution. This ribbon-cutting event marks a significant milestone in optimizing operations on the west coast for Moen.



The new center is a strategic fit designed to enhance Moen’s ability to service key customers and streamline distribution to other facilities. It elevates Moen's operational efficiency and service delivery across its network.

"Partnering with FORTNA once again to optimize our new greenfield location in North Las Vegas was a key decision for us," said Brett Woodis, Senior Director of Distribution, Moen. "Our approach strategically resulted in a greenfield facility that optimizes our distribution center performance, allowing us to enhance efficiency across every phase of our operations."

This new facility replaces Moen’s existing distribution center in North Las Vegas. It will serve as a distribution point for many of Moen’s products, including its innovative smart water products like Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff.

The North Las Vegas facility is designed to streamline the flow of material and information within the distribution center, utilizing the FORTNA/AutoStore solution to enable high-volume, high-density storage and a high-performance FORTNA sortation system. These systems are seamlessly managed by the FORTNA Warehouse Execution System (WES), while the FORTNA Warehouse Control System (WCS) plays an essential role in directing automation across all functional areas, from receiving to shipping.

Additionally, the site features sustainable implementations like right-sized packaging, which minimizes box sizes for shipping, resulting in freight savings, reduced material usage and reduced carbon footprint.

Moen has been a long-time customer of FORTNA, having previously engaged with the company on several projects, including locations in Kinston, NC, and New Bern, NC. The company's decision to partner with FORTNA for the new Las Vegas distribution center stems from FORTNA's proven track record in launching innovative, fully orchestrated facilities.

Rob McKeel, CEO, FORTNA, remarked, “We are proud to have partnered with Moen in the design and implementation of this next-generation fulfillment center. Working closely with the Moen team, we were able to bring their operating model to life with FORTNA software, our unique application of AutoStore, and the addition of best-in-class material handling technologies.” McKeel added, “The comprehensive solution optimizes system performance while maximizing labor efficiency, capacity and inventory management. This accomplishment underscores the strength of our shared vision and commitment to providing transformative solutions for our customers."

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit www.fortna.com.

About Moen

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate how people interact with water daily. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Moen anchors Water Innovations (WINN), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands’ other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products; Master Lock®, Yale® residential, August® and Sentry® Safe security products; LARSON® storm doors and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. For more information, please visit www.fbin.com.

