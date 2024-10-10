Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Waterloo Officers Acted with Legal Justification in Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the June 30, 2024, fatal shooting of Kelvin Plain, Jr. by two Waterloo police officers was “legally justified.”

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that on June 29, 2024, a woman reported that Plain was posting social media videos from outside her house and wanted him removed for trespassing. She believed Plain was intending to intimidate her and her family, especially considering her son’s history of conflict with Plain. The woman was concerned for their safety, given that Plain was known to carry firearms. An officer attempted to call Plain but was unable to reach him.

The woman reported the next day that a suspicious man, who her cousin said was armed, was riding a bike by her house. Two officers responded, believing the man to be Plain. One of the officers located Plain in a park. Plain immediately fled on his bike but fell and dropped his handgun. When Plain picked up the gun and ran, the officer called for backup, knowing that Plain was an armed convicted felon. The second officer heard the call and positioned his car to block Plain, who hit the vehicle and fell. That officer then demanded that Plain drop his gun before tasing him. Plain fell on the ground face down. Just as the other officer arrived on the scene, Plain rolled over and opened fire on the two officers, hitting one in the abdomen and the other in the leg and chest. The two officers returned fire and shot Plain dead. Both officers underwent surgery and survived. The shot to the chest was blocked by the officer’s ballistics vest.

Plain was an immediate and deadly threat to the officers and surrounding community. He also had a lengthy criminal record, including robbery, willfully causing serious injury, and possession and distribution of drugs. His felony convictions consisted of illegal firearm possession, perjury, and eluding. Plain further had a history of violence against law enforcement, such as assault, interference with official acts, and causing injury to an officer by ramming into a Waterloo patrol vehicle.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov