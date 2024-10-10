Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon

CANADA, October 10 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

The prime ministers highlighted the importance of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and emphasized their commitment to strengthening the rules on trade and responding to the challenges of the 21st century. The leaders also discussed co-operation on critical minerals, including the importance of building stable, resilient, and responsible critical mineral supply chains.

The three leaders discussed global issues of common concern, including the crisis in the Middle East. They expressed their grave concern at the violence and loss of life, and emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation across the region.

Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of Australia and New Zealand – close allies and members of the Five Eyes – as key partners to Canada in the Indo-Pacific region and globally, for advancing shared priorities such as peace and security, democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

The prime ministers expressed their strong commitment to the Commonwealth and their support to Samoa as it prepares to serve as the first ever Pacific Island host for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this month.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to continue working together to advance shared priorities.