October 10 - Secretary Jena Griswold Joins Young Voter Engagement Rally and Concert at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 10, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold will join a celebration of the power of younger people’s voices in our democracy at a free, youth-focused Voter Engagement concert at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion, featuring a DJ set by local artist Big Gigantic.

“It is so exciting to see young Coloradans registering to vote and getting involved in our democracy. As the new generation of leaders, it is vital that younger voters show up and make their voice heard this November,” said Secretary Griswold. “Registering to vote is the best first step for younger eligible Coloradans to get engaged.”

The nonpartisan event takes place on Saturday, October 12. Doors open at 5:00 PM and the program will begin at 6:00 PM.

The event offers free entry. Eligible concert goers are encouraged to register to vote if they aren’t already. Attendees who aren’t registered will have the opportunity to register on-site, either using www.GoVoteColorado.gov or with support from the Denver Elections Division. Everyone is welcome.

“Ballots are going out soon and now is the time to make your voice heard,” says Paul Lopez, Denver Clerk and Recorder. “Take advantage of the fact that, here in Colorado, we don’t have to take time off work and stand in long lines to cast our ballots. We have three weeks before Election Day to research and return our ballots – so don’t wait until the last minute – vote early!”

The event encourages young Coloradans to register to vote and make their voice heard in the November General Election. Coloradans aged 18-24 make up just 10.95% of Colorado’s active voters. Coloradans aged 25 - 34 make up 18.45% of Colorado’s active voting population — the highest percentage of any age group.

The event is organized by Better Together Denver in collaboration with election officials, community leaders, and local businesses.