ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE SUPPORTS HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage is proud to support hurricane relief efforts in Western North Carolina’s Henderson County. As part of the company’s commitment to community support, All My Sons is providing drivers and a fleet of 26-foot box trucks to assist in delivering critical supplies to the areas hardest hit by the recent storm.

“Our company values community support and giving back,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “We are proud to provide our resources—trucks and drivers—to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts after such a devastating storm. Whether it’s picking up essential supplies from distribution centers or delivering them to affected areas, we’re committed to helping the community in any way we can.”

Throughout the next few weeks, All My Sons movers from Charlotte, Raliegh, and Greensboro, will be operating 12-hour shifts Monday through Friday to ensure that relief supplies reach those who need them most. The company is working closely with local authorities and distribution centers to maximize their impact and streamline logistics, ensuring that every delivery is efficiently distributed.

“Our priority is to be a reliable partner during these challenging times and help communities get back on their feet,” added Turturici. “This effort is personal for us. We know that, in times like these, it’s not just about moving things—it’s about moving hope and helping people rebuild their lives.”

The team’s dedication has been unwavering, with employees volunteering for this assignment and going above and beyond to assist in the recovery efforts. From driving through the night to working long hours on the ground, All My Sons’ employees have shown an incredible level of commitment to helping communities in need.

All My Sons Moving & Storage is honored to be able to lend its support and resources to Western North Carolina during this critical time and will continue to stand by the community as they recover and rebuild.

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company-operated moving and storage company with 94 locations and a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

For more information, visit www.allmysons.com.

