Federal and state agencies seeking new board members to advise on Hanford nuclear cleanup

RICHLAND –

The Hanford Advisory Board (HAB) is seeking new members to advise federal and state agencies on the ongoing nuclear cleanup of the Hanford Site in southeast Washington.

The HAB is a nonpartisan board of volunteers chartered in 1994, representing the broad and balanced mix of diverse interests affected by Hanford Site cleanup.

The Board’s mission is to provide informed recommendations and advice to the Tri-Party Agreement agencies –the U.S. Department of Energy, Washington State Department of Ecology, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – on major policy issues.

The TPA agencies are accepting applications until Dec. 6 for public-at-large as well as local and regional organizational seats. Membership terms will begin on Oct. 1, 2025, and run for two years.

“The advice we provide to the Tri-Party Agreement agencies now can help influence cleanup for decades to come,” said Susan Coleman, chair of the HAB. “We’re looking for new board members interested in making a difference. A diversity of voices and perspectives on the board is crucial for providing meaningful advice.”

Members of the board are expected to attend quarterly full board meetings and have the option to join topic-specific committees that also meet on a quarterly basis. A majority of full board and committee meetings offer a hybrid attendance option.

HAB members are not paid, but do receive reimbursement for travel expenses while attending meetings.

Since 1994, the HAB has passed 319 pieces of advice to the Tri-Party Agencies.

Applications for membership and more information about the HAB can be found on Energy's website. Apply by Dec. 6. Application instructions are on the application form.

If you or an organization you're a part of are interested in serving on the HAB and have further questions, please reach out to any of the contacts at the bottom of this notice.