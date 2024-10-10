SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of United Parcel Service, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 9, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of United Parcel Service, Inc. (“UPS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UPS) between January 30, 2024 to July 22, 2024, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Lesley Savage v. United Parcel Service, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:24-cv-04591) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/united-parcel-service-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning UPS’ expected revenue and adjusted operating margin for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s volume growth, price discipline, cost execution, and its overall ability to handle volume variabilities. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of UPS’ growth; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle a surge in volume in lower-profit services without seeing a significant decline in their operating margins. Such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase UPS’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth emerged on July 23, 2024 when UPS announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, provided lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter, and reduced its margin guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the shift in “U.S. volume mix both in terms of product and customer segmentation . . . toward value products.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to UPS’ revelation. The price of UPS’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $145.18 per share on July 22, 2024, UPS’ stock price fell to $127.68 per share on July 23, 2024, a decline of $17.50 per share, or about 12.05% in the span of just a single day.

If you suffered a loss in UPS securities, you have until December 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

