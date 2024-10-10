Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics co-founder Dr. David Olansky retires after more than 40 years of clinical practice

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics –Georgia’s top-rated dermatology practice– is announcing the retirement of Dr. David Olanksy, a trusted expert in the field of dermatology and co-founder of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics, after more than 40 years of clinical practice.



“It’s been a privilege to have cared for patients and been a participant in the growth of our specialty for more than four decades,” Dr. Olansky says.

Dr. Olansky began his career after graduating and completing his residency from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. Inspired by his father’s dedication to the field of dermatology, Dr. Olansky followed the same professional path. In fact, shortly after graduating from medical school, Dr. Olansky, his brother, and his father joined forces and opened Olansky Dermatology in 1981. Dr. Olansky later completed a fellowship in Mohs Surgery and Procedural Dermatology at the University of Wisconsin under the direction of Dr. Frederic E. Mohs, who originally pioneered the technique for skin cancer removal.,

Since its inception, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics’ values have remained constant. They’ve continued to stay focused on their patients, providers, and community. The practice works tirelessly to provide patients and their families with compassionate skin care and medical education, giving them the comfort and confidence to live healthy and beautiful lives. Patients come first, and the provider team strives for excellence while constantly working to improve the patient experience.

Through the years, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics has seen great growth, building a strong roster of providers, expanding service lines, and operating multiple locations. The practice reached these heights while continuing to be recognized as a top-rated dermatology practice in the state of Georgia.

Dr. Olansky says “I’m incredibly grateful to have experienced such an amazing journey, I look forward to seeing Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics continue with the great team here.”

Patients will continue to receive the same high-level expertise and care they’ve come to expect from Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. Dr. Humza Ilyas, the managing partner of the practice, will be taking on Dr. Olansky’s patients and any of his physician referrals.

“I have been fortunate to work with Dr. Olansky for many years,” says Dr. Jodi Ganz, a long-time partner at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. “Our team looks forward to carrying on his legacy. He will be sorely missed.”

Having had a career filled with innumerable highlights, Dr. Olansky says his greatest reward has come from caring for and building relationships with patients, while treating their dermatologic needs and offering them a better quality of life.

