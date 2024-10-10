Christy Sports Announces Ready. Set. Snow! Its First Locals’ Appreciation Event

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, is ready to get local guests and families outfitted and stoked for the upcoming 2024 - 2025 winter season. The first annual Ready. Set. Snow! Locals’ Appreciation Event will take place October 18—24, 2024.



Christy Sports values the guests in the communities where they operate. The company recognized an opportunity to give back to its markets and show gratitude for these loyal guests by hosting a winter kickoff event. The Locals’ Appreciation Event will take place at 13 city-based locations, giving more guests across Colorado, Utah, and Washington access to exclusive in-store deals on services and gear.





“Ready. Set. Snow! is our way of saying thank you to our loyal guests who turn to Christy Sports season after season to gear up for the winter,” says Pete LaBore, Chief Executive Officer at Christy Sports. “We want customers to visit the event at their local city stores, see the latest products, take advantage of expert services and deals, and leave feeling stoked to hit the slopes.”

Christy Sports’ Ready. Set. Snow! Locals’ Appreciation Event will offer a wide array of in-store promotions on winter gear and services. Special discounts will be available on this season’s winter gear, apparel, and accessories, including up to 50% off previous season gear. Guests can bring in their own equipment for free gear safety checks and enjoy 50% off full tunes. All ski and snowboard boots purchased during the event will include the Christy Sports Boot Fit Guarantee and 25% off custom insoles. This year, Christy Sports is launching a new full-season ski and snowboard rental package starting at just $99 for kids six and under. Adult packages start at just $239 in Colorado and Utah, and $329 in Washington.





Ready. Set. Snow! Locals’ Appreciation Event also provides an opportunity to get incredible deals on ski passes from resort partners. Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass deals will be available at all 13 locations. Participating Colorado locations will also have pass deals from Arapahoe Basin, Monarch and Loveland, while Utah locations will have Woodward Park City deals as well.

A VIP night will be held in each region on October 17, 2024, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. local time. The VIP events are open to the public and allow early access to the gear and promotions that are available during the entire event, plus raffles, giveaways and more! The VIP locations are Park Meadows, Kimball Junction, and Sturtevant's Bellevue.

“We are so excited to kick off winter with our local communities and to make this an annual event that our guests can look forward to each year,” says Danielle Quatrochi, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer at Christy Sports.

For all of the details on Ready. Set. Snow! Locals’ Appreciation Event including locations, dates and deals, visit christysports.com/readysetsnow .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we fundamentally believe that #outsideisbetter. It’s not just a motto, it’s a fact. Being outdoors makes people happier, healthier, and more connected. We create opportunities to experience the mountain lifestyle by building authentic relationships, offering humble expertise, and sharing a genuine love for what we do. We meet people where they are without judgment. Whether they're seasoned veterans, first-timers, locals, or vacationers, our guests trust us to set them up for success with quality gear and great service. We love what makes the mountain lifestyle special: the people, the environment, and the communities. We want our guests to discover and love the mountain lifestyle as much as we do. By keeping the history of our roots alive, we maintain the quality service, authenticity, and expertise our guests value, and what made us special in the first place.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

