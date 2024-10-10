ClimateTech Connect to Unite Global Leaders in Washington DC for Climate Resilience and Innovation

Advisory Council announced for April 15-16, 2025, Washington DC event

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect, the first of its kind global conference focused on climate resilience through technology, is coming to Washington DC, April 15th-16th, 2025.



ClimateTech Connect will bring together thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and leading industry experts to explore the intersection of climate resilience strategies and technology. Over the course of two days, conference delegates will experience inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, a product expo, innovation stage, and experiential networking, all designed to advance climate resilience through technological innovation.

The conference will be held at the prestigious Ronald Reagan National Building and International Trade Center, located in the heart of Washington DC’s renowned Pennsylvania Avenue Corridor.

“We chose Washington DC for its global significance, home to numerous embassies, think tanks, research institutes and key trade associations. We are thrilled to bring ClimateTech Connect to our Nation’s Capital,” stated ClimateTech Connect CEO Megan Kuczynski. “We are creating a masterclass program, together with the ClimateTech Connect Advisory Council, to advance climate resilience through data-driven strategies and technology.”

She added: “Now more than ever, the insurance and financial services industries and the government, emergency management and built infrastructure sectors, need to have rock-solid plans for climate resilience in the face of the growing climate risk. This is a critical time for cross-sector partnerships.”

ClimateTech Connect proudly announces its Advisory Council:

Join us at ClimateTech Connect in Washington, DC, to engage with industry pioneers and innovators as we work together to address the growing challenges of climate change. For event details and to join the waitlist, please visit our website.

About ClimateTech Connect:

ClimateTech Connect is the premier global conference and tradeshow dedicated to advancing innovation in climate resilience and sustainable technology solutions. Bringing together over 1,500 leaders from diverse sectors — insurance, financial services, government, corporates, start-ups and investors — ClimateTech Connect provides a platform for thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts to collaborate on data-driven strategies and innovative technologies that address the growing challenges of climate change.

About the Founder: Megan Kuczynski has over 20 years of experience in the global B2B events industry with senior leadership positions at Reed Exhibitions, Informa Markets and Clarion Events. She has led some of the world’s largest global technology events, including most recently, Insuretech Connect (ITC Vegas) and Insurtech Insights USA. The author of Insurtech Talk for Modern Insurance magazine, Megan is a subject matter expert on emerging technologies, including insurtech, fintech and climatetech.

Press contact:

Girish Jaggi

The MicDrop Agency

girish@themicdropagency.com

+1 (289) 623 3627

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.