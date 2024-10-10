Prepare for the Unexpected This Winter Says Worksite Safety Leader Ergodyne

St. Paul, MN, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With winter’s unpredictable nature, staying prepared for the elements—especially the “element of surprise”—is crucial for workers. Ergodyne, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based maker of Tenacious Work Gear® is helping them prepare with its latest salvo of winter work gear, designed for maintaining peak performance and safety, no matter what winter looks like.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "The winter season brings a variety of adverse weather extremes. Winter storms are often called the 'deceptive killers' since many deaths can be attributed to indirect causes of adverse weather.”

“Winter is notoriously unpredictable,” said Claudia Weber, Product Manager at Ergodyne. “Whether it’s a sudden snowstorm in the Midwest or a cold snap on the East Coast, these new additions are engineered to help workers handle whatever Mother Nature throws at them.”

Addressing Winter’s Hazards

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) warns that "prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause serious health problems such as frostbite or hypothermia," and slippery surfaces caused by ice pose significant risks for falls and injuries. These hazards underline the importance of both thermal protection and secure traction during the cold months.

“Working in cold, icy environments presents serious hazards that can lead to injury and downtime,” said Greg Schrab, President of Ergodyne. “When coupled with the proper education and training, this group of new solutions helps workers address these challenges head-on.”

New Thermal Gear and Traction Solutions

GloWear® 8390 Hi-Vis Jacket with ampliFIRE™ Heat Reflective Lining: Featuring advanced heat-reflective technology that captures, reflects and traps body heat, this jacket is designed to keep workers warm while maintaining high visibility in hazardous environments.

N-Ferno® 6829 Rib Knit Balaclava Face Mask: Built for cold storage crews and outdoor workers alike, this face mask provides full protection from freezing temperatures while maintaining breathability and comfort.

N-Ferno® 6821-ECO Recycled Balaclava Face Mask: This eco-friendly option is made from recycled plastics, allowing businesses to meet sustainability goals without compromising on performance.

TREX™ 6306 Slip-On Ice Traction Cleats: Combining a custom-like fit and tungsten carbide studs paired with rubber lug tread, these ice traction cleats provide exceptional grip in wintery conditions at an affordable price point.

TREX™ 6316 + 6317 Mid-Foot Ice Traction Cleats: Designed for boots and shoes with flat soles (6316) or with a more defined heel (6317), these cleats give footwear extra “bite” on slick surfaces. When not in use, the ice cleats easily rotate to the top or side of boot or shoe when transitioning indoors.

Innovating for Cold Storage Workers

In addition to its outdoor winter gear, Ergodyne recently introduced new cold storage solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of the industry. “Cold storage is a never-ending winter,” said Weber. “We’ve worked closely with industry leaders to develop gear that stands up to the extreme conditions from blast freezers to loading docks. This new collection offers the warmth and flexibility workers need to stay comfortable and safe on the job.”

"Innovation in safety is at the heart of everything we do," added Schrab. "Our new ampliFIRE™ technology and trio of ice traction options are bringing solutions that help prevent common winter hazards, keeping workers protected and productive."

Find full details, including product information and educational resources on ergodyne.com.

