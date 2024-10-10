[Latest] Global Educational Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,402.1 Billion by 2033 at a 11.57% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Educational Tourism Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 409 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 456.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,402.1 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.57% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are EF Education First, WorldStrides, ACIS Educational Tours, CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange), API (Academic Programs International), AIFS (American Institute for Foreign Study), Contiki (Young Adventurer Tours), TravelBound, SGI (Study Group International), BUNTE Reisebüro (BUNTE Educational Tours), and others.

Educational Tourism Market: Overview

Educational tourism involves travel with a primary focus on learning and gaining educational experiences, encompassing visits to educational institutions, historical sites, cultural landmarks, and participation in specialized programs, workshops, or courses. This sector promotes global understanding, personal growth, and academic enrichment through a blend of travel and education.

Market dynamics show that increased government support and favorable policies are significant drivers. Governments worldwide recognize the value of educational tourism in fostering cultural exchange and improving educational standards.

Countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia have implemented strategies to attract international students through various visa programs and initiatives. For example, the U.S. hosted over 1 million international students in the 2020/2021 academic year, contributing about $39 billion to the economy.

Similarly, Canada and Australia offer post-graduation work permits and simplified visa processes to attract more educational tourists.

The rising income and mobility of the global middle class, particularly in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, are also driving the market. As disposable incomes increase, more families can afford to send their children abroad for education.

The OECD projects the global middle class to grow from 3.6 billion in 2020 to 5.3 billion by 2030, with significant increases in Asia. This demographic shift has led to a surge in students from these regions seeking educational opportunities abroad. For instance, over 700,000 Chinese students studied abroad in 2019, driven by the prioritization of quality education.

However, the market faces restraints such as the high costs associated with international education. Tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs can be prohibitive, deterring many potential students and their families.

For example, the average cost for international students at U.S. public universities exceeds $25,000 per year, making it a significant financial burden. Similarly, in the UK, international students face average tuition fees of around £12,000 per year, alongside accommodation and other expenses.

Geopolitical tensions and visa restrictions also pose challenges. Changes in government policies and international relations can create uncertainties and barriers for students wishing to study abroad.

Recent geopolitical tensions, particularly between China and several Western countries, have led to increased visa scrutiny and travel restrictions. Additionally, tightening immigration policies in countries like the U.S. have contributed to a decline in new international student enrollments.

Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities in the market, especially with the expansion of online and hybrid learning models accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These models allow institutions to reach a global audience without requiring students to relocate.

During the pandemic, over 1.6 billion students engaged in online learning, prompting many educational institutions to develop robust online programs. This trend enables students worldwide to access quality education remotely.

The growing demand for skill-based and experiential learning is another opportunity. There is an increasing interest in educational experiences that extend beyond traditional classroom settings, focusing on practical skills and cultural immersion.

Programs offering internships, work placements, and hands-on learning are gaining popularity. The European Commission’s Erasmus+ program, for instance, supports over 800,000 learners annually in gaining skills and experience through study and training abroad. UNESCO also highlights the importance of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in addressing skills gaps and enhancing employability.

Segment analysis reveals that the 16-25 years age group held the highest market share in 2023. This demographic includes individuals in higher secondary school, college, or university, who are most likely to engage in educational tourism through study abroad programs, internships, and exchange programs.

The “Less Than 15 Years” age group is also experiencing growth as parents increasingly expose their children to international education through summer camps, cultural exchanges, and international school trips.

In terms of education type, college students constitute the largest segment. They participate in exchange programs, internships, and specialized courses abroad, significantly enhancing their academic and professional prospects.

The post-graduation segment is also growing rapidly as more students pursue advanced degrees overseas to gain a competitive edge in the job market, supported by increasing scholarships and funding opportunities.

Occupational segmentation shows that students are the primary participants in educational tourism, engaging in a wide range of education-related travel activities. Teachers represent the fastest-growing subsegment, driven by professional development programs, workshops, and exchange programs aimed at improving teaching skills and knowledge.

Regionally, North America leads the global educational tourism market, with the United States and Canada being major destinations due to their prestigious universities, cutting-edge research facilities, and diverse academic programs.

The region’s robust economy, supportive governmental policies, and extensive cultural exchange programs make it a prime destination for international students. Institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Stanford contribute to North America’s leadership, offering advanced technological integration in education and numerous professional opportunities post-graduation.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by heavy investments in educational infrastructure by countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Economic growth in these regions has increased disposable incomes, enabling more students to seek education abroad.

The region is also witnessing more collaborations between local universities and international institutions, enhancing its attractiveness as a study destination. Government initiatives like China’s Belt and Road Educational Exchange Program and India’s Study in India campaign aim to attract international students, showcasing the region’s growing educational prowess.

Additionally, the relatively affordable cost of education in the Asia Pacific compared to Western countries adds to its appeal for budget-conscious students.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Educational Tourism market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Educational Tourism industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players which were studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Educational Tourism Market: Regional Analysis

North America stands out as the leading region in the global educational tourism market . This dominance is largely attributed to the United States and Canada, both of which are home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities and educational institutions.

The allure of high-quality education, cutting-edge research facilities, and diverse academic programs attracts a significant number of international students. Additionally, the region’s well-established infrastructure, robust economy, and supportive governmental policies for international students further bolster its leadership.

Educational tourism in North America benefits from extensive cultural exchange programs and scholarships, which make it a prime destination for learners from around the globe.

North America’s leadership is underpinned by its historical reputation and consistent quality in higher education. The presence of globally recognized institutions such as Harvard, MIT, and Stanford plays a critical role.

Furthermore, the region offers a multicultural environment, advanced technological integration in education, and extensive professional opportunities post-graduation, making it a preferred choice for students worldwide.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the global educational tourism market. This rapid growth can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are heavily investing in their educational infrastructure, aiming to become global educational hubs.

The region’s economic growth has increased the disposable incomes of families, enabling more students to seek educational opportunities abroad. Moreover, the Asia Pacific is witnessing an increase in collaborations between local universities and international institutions, enhancing the attractiveness of studying in the region.

Additionally, governments in these countries are implementing favorable policies to attract international students and promote cross-border educational exchanges.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific’s rapid growth is driven by its emerging economies and strategic focus on education as a critical sector for development. Countries in this region are not only improving their own educational standards but also becoming more appealing destinations for students from neighboring countries.

Initiatives like China’s Belt and Road Educational Exchange Program and India’s Study in India campaign are designed to attract international students and showcase the region’s growing educational prowess. Additionally, the cost of education in the Asia Pacific is often more affordable compared to Western countries, adding to its appeal for budget-conscious students seeking quality education.

List of the prominent players in the Educational Tourism Market:

EF Education First

WorldStrides

ACIS Educational Tours

CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange)

API (Academic Programs International)

AIFS (American Institute for Foreign Study)

Contiki (Young Adventurer Tours)

TravelBound

SGI (Study Group International)

BUNTE Reisebüro (BUNTE Educational Tours)

Others

The Educational Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Age Group

Less Than 15 Years

16-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-55 Years

By Education Type

Primary

Secondary

College

Post-graduation

By Occupation

Students

Teacher

Government Officials

Corporation Managers

Enterprise Owners

Workers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

