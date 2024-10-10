Great Oregon ShakeOut Earthquake Drill Encourages Oregonians to Practice Earthquake Safety

Oregonians have become all too familiar with the need for emergency preparedness due to various hazards, including wildfires, drought, floods, and ice storms. However, earthquakes – while less common – remain a top concern, especially given the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Pacific Coast, which has the potential to generate a 9.0+ magnitude earthquake and a resulting tsunami. To help Oregonians better prepare, Governor Tina Kotek is encouraging residents to learn and practice safe actions to take during an earthquake.

On October 17 at 10:17 a.m., Governor Tina Kotek and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) staff invite all Oregonians to join the statewide and national earthquake drill. This drill will simulate the response to an earthquake with the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” method for 60 seconds:



Drop onto your hands and knees.

Cover your head and neck, and if nearby, crawl under a sturdy desk or table.

Hold On until the shaking stops.

“Understanding what to do in the first few moments of an earthquake can mean the difference between surviving or not,” said Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. “Building a culture of preparedness in Oregon requires each of us to take proactive steps, and participating in the Great Oregon ShakeOut is a simple yet impactful way to reduce risk.”

The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global earthquake drill taking place at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, which will involve more than 500,000 Oregonians, including individuals, families, schools, and businesses. Participants pledge to drop, cover, and hold on, wherever they are and whatever they’re doing.

“Knowing what to do before, during, and after an earthquake can save lives,” said Althea Rizzo, OEM Geologic Hazards Coordinator. “This event also serves as a timely reminder to review and update your emergency preparedness plans and supplies.” OEM’s Be 2 Weeks Ready program encourages all Oregonians to:



Be informed about hazards in their area.

Develop an emergency plan for themselves and their loved ones.

Build an emergency kit with at least two weeks’ worth of food, water, and other essentials.

For resources on earthquake and tsunami preparedness, Living on Shaky Ground is available for download on OEM’s website. Hard copies can also be obtained at local county and Tribal emergency management offices.

Learn more about the Great Oregon ShakeOut and register to participate by visiting ShakeOut.org/Oregon.

Watch the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills PSAs, available in both English and Spanish, for additional information.

