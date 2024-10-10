Understanding Your FEMA Determination Letter for Hurricane Helene in South Carolina

ATLANTA – If you applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene, you will receive a determination letter from FEMA in the mail or by email.

The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. Please read it carefully. It will include the amount of funds you will receive for specific types of assistance, and important information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

Applicants who receive a letter stating they are not eligible for assistance may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage.

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider.

Proof of identity.

Proof of occupancy.

Proof of ownership.

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.

If you have questions about your letter, or disagree with the initial decision, you can call the helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.

How To Appeal

The letter from FEMA will provide information on the types of documents or information that FEMA needs. It will also include an optional appeal form that you can use. Your appeal must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your decision letter.

You don’t need a written and signed appeal letter. You just need to submit verifiable documents that support your appeal request and meet the criteria for the type of assistance appealed.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, where you can create an account and upload documents.

By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055.

By fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA.

For the latest information about South Carolina’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4829.

