Joe Bonamassa Drops New Single 'Black Irish Eyes' Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of His Album Different Shades of Blue

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, blues-rock maestro Joe Bonamassa continues his celebration of the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades of Blue with the release of a new single, “Black Irish Eyes.” Available on all streaming platforms, this poignant track serves as the final addition to the anniversary digital version of Different Shades Of Blue (Overdrive), following the success of the previous singles “Scarlet Town” and “Better The Devil You Know.” Stream “Black Irish Eyes” HERE . Watch the official music video for “Black Irish Eyes” NOW Co-written by Bonamassa and long-time collaborator James House, “Black Irish Eyes” is a stirring original that weaves a narrative of longing and separation set against the lush backdrop of Ireland’s emerald fields. Bonamassa’s gritty vocals and powerful guitar work transport listeners to a world where whiskey, love, and poetry intertwine, creating a vivid soundscape that is as much about mood as it is about melody. The melancholic reverie is underscored by Bonamassa’s delicate yet commanding instrumentation, capturing the emotional tension between hope and heartbreak.“Black Irish Eyes” is the latest in a series of special releases commemorating Different Shades of Blue. This seminal album marked a turning point in Bonamassa’s career when it debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2014. The new anniversary edition Different Shades of Blue (Overdrive) offers fans a fresh look at the album’s legacy, featuring previously unreleased streaming rarities that help show how the music has grown with Bonamassa over the past decade. As each single unfolds, listeners are invited to experience the evolution of an album that has become a cornerstone of Bonamassa’s discography.This release follows a string of recent successes for Bonamassa, including the debut of his live concert film and album Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, which premiered at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, marking his 28th #1 album and further cementing his status as a powerhouse in the blues-rock world. The album also topped the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts, showcasing his versatility and ability to blend genres seamlessly.As fans enjoy the new streaming tracks from Different Shades of Blue (Overdrive), Bonamassa is gearing up for a busy season. He is currently preparing for his U.S. Fall Tour, where audiences will be treated to electrifying performances of both new tracks and classic hits. Upcoming stops include cities across the country from coast to coast, with dates running through November before he heads into his Spring 2025 Tour and beyond.Guitar World has hailed Bonamassa as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” a reflection of his immense impact on the genre. With over three decades of experience, Bonamassa has captivated fans worldwide with his dynamic performances and innovative approach to blues rock.For the latest updates, concert dates, and to learn more about Joe Bonamassa’s music and upcoming projects, visit www.jbonamassa.com U.S. FALL 2024 TOUROctober 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family ForumOctober 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada TheatreOctober 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho MirageNovember 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music HallNovember 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial TheatreNovember 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace TheaterNovember 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic TheatreNovember 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose CivicNovember 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention CenterNovember 9 - Reno, NV - Grand TheatreNovember 12 - Portland, OR - Keller AuditoriumNovember 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison CenterNovember 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterNovember 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic CenterNovember 19 - Park City, KS - Park City ArenaNovember 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons HallNovember 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts CenterNovember 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterNovember 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler TheatreNovember 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic CenterU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon TheatreFebruary 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKASeptember 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR

