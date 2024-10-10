Eastbound Interstate 10 to close between State Route 143 and Ray Road (Oct. 11-14)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect delays and plan for detours as eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 143 and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, to 4 a.m. Mon. Oct. 14, for paving and sign work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10

The southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143.

Also, the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd, 40th streets and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot and Warner Roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, to 4 a.m. Mon., Oct. 14.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. From southbound I-17, use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

Airport Access: Drivers traveling westbound on I-10 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use 24th Street. Drivers traveling southbound on I-17 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport should use Buckeye Road.

Please note: The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project's free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.