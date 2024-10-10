Attorney General James Sues Sullivan County Mobile Home Park for Years of Dangerous Conditions and Illegal Rent Increases

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against River Valley Estates, LLC (River Valley), a mobile home park in Sullivan County, and its operators, George Levin and Gayla Sue Levin, for years of failing to maintain essential infrastructure in the park that left hundreds of residents without clean water and for charging illegal fees and rent hikes that cost residents hundreds of thousands of dollars. The lawsuit alleges River Valley has violated numerous New York laws meant to protect the health and safety of tenants, causing residents to endure raw sewage overflowing into their homes, regular water outages, polluted water, and other unsafe conditions in their community. In addition, the lawsuit alleges River Valley has charged illegal fees and rent increases and entered into leases that unlawfully fail to protect tenants’ rights. Attorney General James is seeking a court order forcing River Valley to make all the repairs necessary to improve conditions in its park, pay $2.3 million in restitution to tenants for the lack of clean water service and illegal charges, and pay up to $295,000 in penalties.

“River Valley residents have suffered for years in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, forced to travel miles outside their homes just to get clean water,” said Attorney General James. “On top of the unacceptable state of the park, residents were cheated with illegal fees and rent hikes, paying more for homes that didn’t even have working showers or toilets. Every New Yorker deserves a safe and clean place to live, no matter where their home is. Today, I’m taking action to get justice for River Valley residents and put a stop to hazardous conditions in the park.”

Since 2017, the over 200 residents of River Valley have endured dangerous conditions due to the park’s failure to maintain its water systems. As alleged in the lawsuit, residents routinely face boil water orders and have their water shut off entirely, forcing them to spend their own money to obtain clean water. Park residents have described the water as putrid, sulfuric, sandy, gritty, and topped with a slick, oily film. The park has been under a boil water order since June 2024, the longest boil water order residents have endured to date.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that River Valley fails to consistently notify residents of boil water orders, leading to residents becoming sick from drinking polluted water. Failing and improperly repaired septic systems have also caused sewage to flow into residents’ homes and onto their property. River Valley fails to help residents with these toxic overflows of sewage. A resident whose yard was regularly flooded with sewage was merely given a stick by a park employee and advised to use it to push the sewage down a nearby drain.

River Valley’s lack of water infrastructure causes significant hardships for its residents. On top of the health hazards, the added costs of purchasing clean water, paying for home filtration systems, and needing to wash laundry at separate facilities are serious burdens for the low-income population of the park. One resident described the unforeseen expense of having to purchase their own clean water as a “hidden tax of living at River Valley Estates.” The unpredictable nature of the boil water notices and lack of service is severely distressing and led one resident to rent a separate, additional lot at a different park to ensure access to safe water.

The lawsuit also alleges River Valley has failed to maintain other aspects of the park, creating a dangerous environment for residents. River Valley allegedly fails to maintain its roads in the winter, with dangerous patches of ice and unplowed streets. The park does not maintain adequate lighting of roads at night, creating unsafe driving conditions for residents.

Residents of River Valley have also been subjected to illegal fees, rent increases, and improper leases that are violations of New York laws meant to protect tenants. River Valley charged residents who paid rent with a credit or debit card an illegal three percent fee on each transaction. In August 2022, River Valley imposed a permanent $39.50 garbage fee for all 229 park residents without proper notice. From 2019 to 2023, River Valley increased tenants’ rents during their lease terms, in violation of the law.

“For years, the living conditions at River Valley Estates have been completely unacceptable,” said Assemblymember Aileen Gunther. “The videos, pictures, and stories shared by residents depict scenes that have no place in a civilized country, let alone in our great state. Safe roads, clean and accessible water, and functioning sewer infrastructure are not luxuries in 2024, they are basic necessities. Predatory business practices and profiteering at the expense of people's health must never be tolerated or rewarded. Today, I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James for answering our long-awaited pleas and standing up for the residents of River Valley Estates. I look forward to seeing the justice this community so rightfully deserves.”

“River Valley failed to provide tenants with a safe place to live and charged them illegal fees and rent hikes,” said Town of Fallsburg Councilman, Nathan Steingart. “The residents have suffered and have been living without access to clean and safe drinking water, functioning septic systems, adequate lighting, and consistent garbage pickup. These are basic human rights and tenants should never be forced to go without them. I applaud Attorney General James for taking action to hold River Valley accountable for years of violating the rights of these tenants.”

With this lawsuit, Attorney General James is seeking a court order forcing River Valley to make all of the necessary repairs and infrastructure improvements to make its property safe and habitable. These include repairing or replacing its water distribution and septic systems, performing necessary lighting, electrical, and road drainage repairs and upgrades, eliminating hazards like dilapidated properties in the park, and correcting all outstanding violations cited by the New York Department of Health and the town of Fallsburg. In addition, Attorney General James is seeking $2.3 million in restitution for residents. This includes nearly $250,000 in returned fees and improper rent increases, as well as over $2 million in restitution for the water outages and boil water orders residents have endured. Attorney General James is also seeking civil penalties of up to $295,000 for violations of New York law.

The lawsuit is the latest example of Attorney General James taking action to protect low-income renters and fight illegal housing practices that put tenants at risk. In February, Attorney General James announced an agreement with Westchester County real estate broker Pasquale Marciano and his companies to stop illegal policies that denied housing opportunities to low-income renters. Also in February, Attorney General James secured a settlement with a Syracuse landlord for failing to address lead paint hazards at his properties. In October 2023, Attorney General James took action against a Westchester property owner and manager for discriminating against low-income renters. In July 2023, Attorney General James secured a court order against a Syracuse landlord for failing to address dangerous living conditions at his properties. In March 2023, Attorney General James sued a Buffalo landlord for repeated violations of lead safety laws at dozens of properties. In September 2019, Attorney General James announced the conviction of a Saratoga County woman for defrauding manufactured homebuyers throughout Upstate New York.

