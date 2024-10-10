Spectrotel Wins Digital Transformation 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award

The company’s extensive POTS alternative solutions portfolio is recognized for its rapid innovation in digital transformation.

NEPTUNE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a trusted provider of Managed Network Solutions and comprehensive services, including Managed Mobility, Cloud Communications, Connectivity, and Professional Services, today announced an exciting achievement. Channel Vision Magazine has recognized Spectrotel as a winner of a 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award in the Digital Transformation category for the second year in a row.



An annual competition, the Visionary Spotlight Awards highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications, honoring products, services, deployments and channel contributions across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

In particular, Spectrotel was found to exemplify rapid innovation within the cloud communications industry, demonstrating a cornucopia of opportunities for channel partners to boost their roles as trusted partners for business success with their extensive portfolio of POTS alternative solutions, which offers cost-effective and resilient options for transforming copper networks and future proofing business critical lines.

“Spectrotel is proud to be recognized for our robust POTS Transformation Solutions and receive this year’s Visionary Spotlight Award for the second year in a row,” said Jay Kim. “The telecommunications landscape is witnessing a significant shift as major carriers are accelerating copper retirements to reduce their operational costs, and traditional POTS lines are being phased out in favor of more advanced, cost-effective solutions.”

POTS lines are essential for specialty and emergency communications systems, such as alarms and elevators. The transition to POTS Transformation solutions aims to maintain regulatory compliance and ensure reliable access to these critical services and Spectrotel offers a range of fully compliant and flexible POTS Transformation solutions, unlike the typical ‘one size fits all’ approach. Our POTS Transformation as a Service (PTaaS) solutions are tailored to meet the customer’s unique needs.

“Congratulations to all of our winners,” said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. “For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction.”

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is a trusted provider of Managed Network Solutions, expertly mastering the complexities of today’s digital landscape to deliver optimal business outcomes for multi-location enterprises. Our seasoned team combines advanced analytics, AI, and ML with deep industry knowledge to ensure peak performance across every level of the solution stack. Today’s networks are comprised of a web of sophisticated IP applications riding over the Internet through many individual access links, using a myriad of technologies, provided by a variety of carriers. Businesses need a partner to make sense of it all—one who has the tools, knowledge, and expertise to manage every level in the solution stack, turning vast data into actionable insights and focusing resources precisely where they are needed to optimize their solutions. Spectrotel is raising the service bar by advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. This evolution reduces downtime, minimizes service degradation, and strengthens communication platforms, allowing organizations to focus on growing their business. Spectrotel empowers businesses with modern Managed Network Services that seamlessly integrate sophisticated technology with human expertise, leading best practices, and actionable data insights. As your strategic ally, Spectrotel manages the intricate web of over-the-top communications applications across diverse broadband connections, transforming complex network data at all levels into clear actions. We are dedicated to delivering superior business outcomes today and equipping your enterprise to thrive in the future. For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com .

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact:

Joe Bagarozza

Director of Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

+1 -732-345-7910

