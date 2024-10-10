Pixalate Releases Made For Advertising (MFA) Connected TV (CTV) Apps Ad Spend Report: $58 Million in Estimated Global Ad Spend Went to Likely MFA CTV Apps Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV in Q2 2024

According to Pixalate’s data, 4% of global open programmatic ad spend goes to likely MFA sites under the IAB “Educational” category; 51% of ad spend on CTV apps flagged as MFA goes to developers with private domains

London, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Connected TV (CTV) Apps , focusing on apps in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV app stores.

The report benchmarks advertising trends on likely MFA CTV apps, including ad spend, age of MFA apps, top grossing MFA CTV apps for open programmatic advertising, MFA CTV app developers, and the top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on likely MFA CTV apps. Pixalate also released a mobile app version of the report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 100k CTV apps from the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV app stores, and over 7 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions on CTV devices in Q2 2024, to compile this research.

Key Stats: Pixalate’s MFA Ad Spend Benchmark Report for CTV apps in Q2 2024

$58 million in estimated Q2 2024 open programmatic ad spend went to likely CTV MFA apps

2% of CTV apps with open programmatic advertising measured by Pixalate were flagged as likely MFA

of CTV MFA ad spend goes to apps with private or blank domains 37% of estimated likely CTV MFA open programmatic ad spend is allocated to “Movies & TV” IAB app category, followed by “Games” at 26%

What’s inside the report

Pixalate’s Made for Advertising (MFA) CTV Apps Ad Spend Benchmark Report includes:

Private vs. public registration

Age of MFA apps

Top likely MFA apps and developers based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and number of apps





Download the full report here .

