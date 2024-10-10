Joshu Named to InsurTech100 List of Companies Transforming the Insurance Industry

The seventh annual list, curated by FinTech Global, highlights the innovators developing solutions to critical insurance challenges.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is pleased to announce the company has been named to this year’s InsurTech100 , a list of companies transforming the insurance industry curated by specialist research firm FinTech Global .



“In an industry known for its legacy systems, complex business requirements, and heavy regulations, it’s hard to continuously scale and innovate underwriting and distribution platforms,” said Roy Mill, CEO and co-founder of Joshu . “That’s why this recognition from FinTech Global is so important. It highlights Joshu’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that streamline operations, speed up time-to-market, and boost competitiveness for insurance companies.”

In today’s digital era, the Joshu Platform is purpose-built to empower insurance product owners and enable the rapid introduction of new programs to market. Joshu’s insurer customers are able to seamlessly transition from product creation to policy issuance & management on a single platform while upholding rigorous underwriting standards and fully embracing digital growth opportunities.

“The InsurTech100 is a vital resource for industry leaders looking to stay ahead of the curve,” said Richard Sachar, CEO of FinTech Global. “As industry leaders refine their technology strategies, these companies are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance. The solutions they offer—ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to telematics—are changing the game across the sector.”

According to FinTech Global, “this year’s contest to make the InsurTech100 ranking was the most competitive to date. To compile the list, a panel of seasoned analysts and industry veterans meticulously reviewed over 2,100 nominations” and “each application was assessed on its ability to leverage technology, to either tackle a significant industry obstacle, or enhance efficiency across the insurance value chain, with only the most innovative and impactful companies making the final cut.”

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Sure Ventures. Learn more at joshuins.com .

About FinTech Global

FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events. We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors and innovators worldwide. We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organisations. For more information about FinTech Global, please visit www.fintech.global .

