Abusix and Red Sift Form New Partnership, Leveraging Automation to Mitigate Cyber Attacks

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agreement has marked over 600,000 fraudulent domains for takedown in just two months through automated defense and proactive prevention. Abusix and Red Sift to hold exclusive webinar sharing insights on transforming cyber attack mitigation.



Abusix, an organization specializing in internet abuse prevention, and Red Sift, a leader in misconfiguration and exposure management, have announced a new partnership aiming to transform how organizations can navigate from a reactive to a proactive approach for managing security risk.

Cyber threats such as email phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and brand impersonation remain persistent challenges for organizations globally. Addressing these issues requires both visibility and automation to enable faster detection and mitigation of such attacks.

Addressing these challenges head on, Abusix and Red Sift’s partnership aims to offer security teams visibility and action to neutralize risks preemptively. Since the agreement was enabled in August 2024, over 630,000+ domains have been marked for takedown. This outcome is attributed to Abusix’s real-time reporting capabilities for the swift identification of potential threats, and Red Sift’s ability to transform data into actionable defenses and real-time value for its customers. This is enabled through Red Sift leveraging Abusix’s data in both Red Sift OnDMARC and Red Sift Brand Trust.

Rahul Powar, CEO and Co-Founder of Red Sift said: “We find ourselves in an ever changing landscape where new attacks and methods for cyber abuse are ever prevalent. Working together with Abusix, we are harnessing new innovation and knowledge sharing to offer increased visibility to a wider remit of large enterprises and small businesses that are vulnerable to cyber threat. This in turn allows us to provide real-time solutions to mitigate against costly reputational damage and shift the industry’s approach from reactive to proactive.” Tobias Knecht, CEO and Founder of Abusix said: “It’s not just about sharing data—it’s about sharing it with the right organizations. 95% of all attacks on enterprises originate from service provider and hosting provider networks. Enabling rapid takedowns by sharing actionable intelligence with service providers and hosting providers is a crucial step in reducing overall attack volume at its core. Through our partnership with Red Sift and their unique data solutions, we are taking a significant step forward in safeguarding the internet and improving network security overall.”

The newly formed collaboration is a move to raise the effectiveness and application use of email threat data for cybersecurity across the board and to upgrade the industry's approach to attack mitigation. Together, the two companies are addressing ongoing critical gaps in the cybersecurity landscape by addressing crucial business needs for increased domain security and prevention of brand abuse.

About Abusix

Abusix transforms vast amounts of real-time data into actionable insights, helping organizations protect against cyber threats. Its unique data ecosystem enables security teams across all sectors to proactively mitigate attacks by pinpointing the origins of cyber abuse. By enabling collaboration between enterprises, security vendors, and service providers, Abusix works to reduce the overall volume of attacks, driving a more secure internet.

Abusix serves a global client base, including Cloudflare, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Vodafone, Digital Ocean, and multiple government organizations worldwide. Dedicated to enhancing the global security ecosystem, Abusix continues to make threat intelligence accessible and impactful across industries. Readers can learn more at abusix.com.

About Red Sift

Red Sift aims to enable organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift Pulse Platform is an integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that intends to put organizations on a path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization supported by a diverse team across 15 countries. It boasts an international client roster that includes Capgemini, Domino’s, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and several leading law firms. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco and a trusted partner for Microsoft and Entrust, among others. Readers can learn more at redsift.com.

