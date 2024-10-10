BOXX Elevates S-Class Workstations with New Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

APEXX S3 and APEXX S4, Purpose-Built to Optimize Workflows Across Multiple Industries, Among First Workstations to Feature the New Intel CPUs

AUSTIN,TEXAS, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its best-selling APEXX S-Class workstations now feature Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and Ultra 9 processors. The new CPUs deliver outstanding performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is first to market with workstations featuring the new Intel Core Ultra processors and is accepting orders now.

“Intel Core Ultra processors unlock new levels of performance with features like AI optimization, increased PCIe lanes, and maximized peripheral connectivity,” said BOXX founder and Chief Technical Officer Tim Lawrence. “Whether you’re 3D modeling, video editing, engineering, designing, or utilizing AI enhancements, BOXX APEXX S-class systems powered by Intel Core Ultra processors will accelerate your creative applications and render engines through their most demanding tasks.”

Intel® Core™ Ultra processors featuring Intel’s 24-hybrid core architecture and industry-leading platform technologies are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency. Multiple CPU cores and features like 24 total CPU PCIe lanes, as well as new AI capabilities, provide state-of-the art support for professional software applications throughout a multitude of industries. The new 24-core Intel processors inside the APEXX S3 and APEXX S4 workstations are capable of reaching speeds up to 5.7GHz.

The performance tuned BOXX workstations also include advanced liquid cooling and 192GB of memory. The APEXX S3 small tower is configurable with an NVIDIA® RTX™ or NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPU, while the highly expandable APEXX S4 tower accommodates up to two NVIDIA GPUs. Both systems support the latest DDR5 6400 memory, while Thunderbolt™ 5 and Wi-Fi 7 provide simple and fast peripheral connections. APEXX S-class workstations are purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications, delivering optimal performance for CPU and multi-GPU tasks.

“The new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors available now inside our APEXX S-class workstations maximize application performance for architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media creators,” said Kirk Schell, CEO, BOXX Technologies. “When you couple these best-in-class CPUs with BOXX innovative engineering like overclocking, liquid cooling, and expandability, creators have all the ingredients necessary to realize their vision, accelerate their workflow and outpace their competition, while experiencing genuine workstation ROI.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX S3 and APEXX S4 workstations, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, 3D rendering systems, AI workstations, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.boxx.com.

