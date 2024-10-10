Verizon donates $50,000 to Los Angeles Mission

Funding supports the unhoused population of Los Angeles County

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of World Mental Health Day, Verizon is proud to announce a $50,000 donation to Los Angeles Mission . This funding will enable the organization to expand its services and provide critical relief supplies to the unhoused community during severe weather events, such as the intense heat waves of summer and the frigid cold snaps of winter.

This marks the second consecutive year that Verizon has supported Los Angeles Mission’s vital work providing seasonal weather disaster relief. Last year’s donation was instrumental in providing resources like clothing, food, emergency shelter, and inclement weather supplies to the vulnerable unhoused population across Los Angeles County. With this year’s donation, Verizon aims to continue that support, especially as extreme weather conditions increasingly pose a threat to the physical and mental well-being of unhoused individuals.

“We are profoundly grateful to Verizon for their ongoing partnership in providing life-saving disaster relief to the most vulnerable among us,” said Pastor Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission. “As we face both historic heat waves and the upcoming cold weather season in Los Angeles County and throughout California, many of our unhoused neighbors, veterans, and individuals fleeing domestic violence are left without safe refuge amid worsening weather extremes. This generous grant from Verizon will enable us to expand our capacity and secure vital supplies to protect more people during these severe weather events, ensuring they have access to shelter, safety, and hope in these trying times. We commend corporate partners like Verizon for standing by our side in moments of community crisis.”

Verizon’s donation aligns with the significance of World Mental Health Day, emphasizing the connection between stable housing, mental health, and overall well-being. The organization recognizes that the unhoused population faces disproportionate risks, not only from the physical toll of harsh weather but also from the stress and trauma that accompanies housing instability. This funding will help alleviate some of those pressures by ensuring individuals have access to important resources when they need them most.

“At Verizon, we believe that connecting with our community goes beyond technology—it’s about extending a hand to those in need. The Los Angeles Mission has been a beacon of hope for the unhoused population, providing essential services and support” said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. “On World Mental Health Day, we are humbled to contribute to their vital work, helping to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Verizon’s continued support of local organizations like Los Angeles Mission underscores the company’s broader commitment to social responsibility and its mission to help bridge the gap for underserved communities through both corporate giving and volunteer efforts.

About Los Angeles Mission

For the past 88 years, Los Angeles Mission has been a beacon of hope for the Skid Row community, providing essential emergency services, including shelter, food, clothing, and access to professional medical, legal, and dental care. The Mission also offers comprehensive long-term residential rehabilitation programs that include education, mental health counseling, job training, placement services, and transitional housing. To learn more or support their work, visit www.losangelesmission.org and help transform lives.

