Revisionist Environmental Book Censures Policies of Scientific Advance

Study of three centuries, "Helpless Earth: Reckless Science," challenges false suppositions of key modern research programs.

Did you ever wonder if scientists in fact pass their projects through a risk assessment test?” — Yuval Kanev

CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This concise work covers threats to humanity posed by developments in science and technology since the rise of the Industrial Revolution.The compact investigation scrutinizes scores of neglected issues surrounding growing scientific breakthroughs irrespective of increasing global hazards.Based on the Doomsday Clock archives, the author lists dozens of apocalyptic scenarios triggered by fossil fuel engines, nuclear devices, intelligent machines, artificial chemicals, or engineered viruses, to mention a few examples.Given the polarized pros and cons of modern scientific accomplishments, this work sharply criticizes uncompromising scientific establishments for risking human society, minimizing their accountability, dismissing their principal critics, cultivating their public image, and promoting a vast framework of half-truths.The 270-page book, supported by scholarly sources and graphical demonstrations, is the latest addition to the author's repertoire and continues with his unique form of critique against dominant expert elites."Helpless Earth: Reckless Science" in ebook, paperback, and hardcover format is offered on Amazon store.A PDF format is now available upon request.

