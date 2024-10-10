SEDA Experts Expands its Private Equity Transactions and Financial Due Diligence Expert Witness Practice

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Robert Ohrenstein joined the firm as Special Advisor.“Robert's extensive experience in Private Equity will provide invaluable insight to our clients” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Robert Ohrenstein joined the firm as Special Advisor.“Robert's extensive experience in Private Equity will provide invaluable insight to our clients” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Robert Ohrenstein is a market-leading transaction adviser to private equity and similar investors. His career includes leadership roles at KPMG, where he served as Global Head of Private Equity and Vice Chair, as well as advisory positions in various commercial and charitable organizations.

Mr. Robert Ohrenstein is a highly accomplished senior advisor and nonexecutive director. He brings a robust background in both audit and transaction services, enabling him to offer valuable audit and commercial perspectives across the full financial agenda of the board. Renowned for his commercial acumen, Robert specializes in understanding deal value dynamics in both private and public transaction for financial investors.

During his nearly two-decade career at KPMG, Mr. Ohrenstein held several prominent roles, including Vice Chair, Global Head of Private Equity, and was responsible for several of KPMG’s largest private equity clients. Prior to KPMG, he was a Partner in Deloitte’s Private Equity Group and began his career at Andersen, where he trained as a graduate, and went on to become an Audit and subsequently Private Equity Transaction Services partner.

Currently, Robert serves in various non-executive capacities, including as the Director and Audit Committee Chair at PTSG Limited (owned by Warburg Pincus and Macquarie), where he focuses on finance transformation, financial governance and supports the company’s M&A strategy. He also acts as a senior advisor to a number of private equity funds, advising on early-stage investment opportunities. Additionally, he has been a Director and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee for two large independent Schools since 2013.

With deep expertise in Private Equity and similar investors, Robert led KPMG’s Private Equity practice, managed high-value client relationships and developed and implemented a $1 billion investment plan for the global practice. He is recognized as a leading adviser on complex cross-border transactions. A strong advocate for ESG initiatives, he established KPMG's global ESG capability within PE, and has strongly supported sustainability efforts within the private equity sector.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

