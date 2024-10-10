HydroGraph Wins Prestigious Business Innovation Award for Graphene Technology

Kansas-based award recognizes HydroGraph’s leadership in cutting-edge technologies and pioneering graphene technology

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, has been awarded the Business Innovation Award at the 2024 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards, hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce.



The awards celebrate Kansas-based businesses for their significant contributions to the state's economy and communities, with the Business Innovation Award category open to companies that have successfully incorporated cutting-edge technologies into their operations. HydroGraph was recognized for its groundbreaking work in graphene technology, setting new industry standards for innovation and sustainability.

The awards, which saw a record 346 nominations across nine categories, honored businesses for excellence in areas such as business expansion, employee recruitment and retention practices and training and educational programs. HydroGraph stood out among the nominees for its leadership in technological advancement.

Kjirstin Breure, president and interim CEO of HydroGraph said, “Winning this award is a testament to our dedication to innovation, demonstrated by our recent patent applications filed in the US and globally. We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Kansas Department of Commerce, which reinforces our commitment to investing in the technology and people needed to stay at the forefront of the evolving graphene market.”

In addition to this latest achievement, HydroGraph recently announced the filing of two new US patent applications for graphene-coated hollow glass microsphere technology (HGMS). The two new patents further demonstrate HydroGraph’s commitment to innovation and expand the possibilities for material science.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

