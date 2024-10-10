Cybersecurity Innovators Honored in Eighth Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Information Security Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.



As global cybersecurity spending pushes beyond $200 billion this year, organizations are prioritizing investments in innovative solutions to protect against the growing complexity of cyberthreats. This continued growth of the cybersecurity industry is driven by trends such as the rise of cloud computing, increased regulatory requirements and the expanding use of artificial intelligence. The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners exemplify the breakthrough technological advancements that are crucial in this growing and evolving landscape.

“In today’s increasingly interconnected world, the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks are growing at an alarming rate. Businesses and consumers face a constantly evolving threat landscape, making cybersecurity innovation essential for safeguarding critical data and assets,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We are excited to honor the forward-thinking companies that are not only addressing these pressing challenges, but also pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cybersecurity. Congratulations to our 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners, whose work is shaping the future of information security.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more.

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.



The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:

Security-as-a-Service

Security-as-a-Service Solution of the Year: Corsica Technologies

MDR Solution of the Year: Coalition

PaaS Security Solution of the Year: Greymatter.io

Security-as-a-Service Solution Provider of the Year: HUMAN Security

Managed Security

Managed Security Solution of the Year: GTT Communications

Managed Security Service Provider of the Year: Hughes Network Systems, An EchoStar Company

Cloud Security

Cloud Security Innovation of the Year: Endace

Cloud Security Platform of the Year: Dynatrace

Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year: Aqua Security

Threat Intelligence

Threat Detection Solution of the Year: NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense (AED)

Threat Detection Platform of the Year: Lookout

Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: SEI

Threat Intelligence Company of the Year: Lumen

Web Security

Browser Security Solution of the Year: Conceal

Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year: Imperva

Messaging & Email Security

Email Security Platform of the Year: Barracuda

Email Security Solution of the Year: Cofense

Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution of the Year: Darktrace

Encryption

Data Protection Solution of the Year: Futurex

Encryption Innovation Award: EnQuanta

Fraud Prevention

Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year: Zumigo

Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: Telesign, Telesign Verify API

Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year: AuthenticID

Identity Management

Password Management Solution of the Year: Cerby

Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year: Relativity

Identity Management Platform of the Year: Anetac

Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year: Omada

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Security

Industrial IoT Security Solution of the Year: TRIOVEGA

Application Security

Application Security Solution of the Year: OpenText Cybersecurity, Fortify Aviator

Application Security Innovation Award: Verimatrix, Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD)

Application Security Company of the Year: OX Security

Mobile Security

Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: WMC Global

Network Security & Infrastructure

Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: ExtraHop

Zero Trust Network Access Solution of the Year: RedSeal Systems

Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: TXOne Networks, TXOne Edge

Overall Network Security Solution of the Year: AT&T Dynamic Defense™

Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance

Policy Management Solution of the Year: FireMon

Compliance Software Solution of the Year: Cypago, Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) Platform

Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: RegScale

Cyber Posture

Breach and Attack Simulation Solution of the Year: AttackIQ

Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year: BlockAPT

Risk Management

Risk Management Innovation of the Year: Resilience

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year: Dragos

Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year: Mattermost

Security Orchestration, Automation, Response

Security Orchestration Solution of the Year: ID Dataweb

Security Response Solution of the Year: ShadowHQ

Overall SOAR Platform of the Year: KnowBe4

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year: HCL BigFix

Data Security

Data Security Innovation of the Year: Calamu

XDR

XDR Platform of the Year: Palo Alto Networks

XDR Innovation of the Year: Appdome, ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR

Artificial Intelligence

AI-based CyberSecurity Innovation of the Year: BlackFog

Certification and Training

Professional Certification Program of the Year: Fortinet Training Institute, Fortinet Network Security Expert Certification program

Cybersecurity Certification Innovation Award: Hack the Box

Pentesting Solution Provider of the Year: Sikich

Security Awareness Training Solution of the Year: MetaCompliance

Security Training Innovation Award: SimSpace

Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year: Hornetsecurity

Vertical Solutions

Supply Chain Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: OPSWAT, MetaDefender Software Supply Chain

Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Fortified Health Security

Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Redspin, Redspin Ready

Cybersecurity Leadership

Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: GE Appliances, a Haier company – GE Appliances SmartHQ™ connected home platform

Enterprise CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Yubico

Cybersecurity Company CEO of the Year: iboss, Paul Martini

