PRIDE Industries Hosts 2nd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

Nearly one thousand jobseekers with disabilities attended.

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, hosted its 2nd annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Held during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, this unique hiring event was a huge success, helping nearly one thousand job seekers with disabilities connect with potential employers.

“Attendance at PRIDE Industries’ second annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair exceeded all expectations,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. “The extraordinary turnout we had reinforces the importance of equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and shows just how committed employers in the Sacramento Region are to creating a more inclusive workforce."

More than 35 companies participated in the job fair, including Raley’s, SAFE Credit Union, SMUD, Golden 1Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente, The City of Roseville, Audacy, GreenWaste, Hearst Corporation, Holman, Robert Bosch Semiconductors, Sacramento County, Sacramento Regional Transit, Siemens, Sierra Health Foundation, the State of California, and Sutter Health.

“These organizations demonstrated their commitment to diversity and inclusion by actively recruiting job seekers with disabilities,” said Dern.

Businesses at the event were able to interview dozens of qualified job seekers. “Raley’s is deeply grateful for our partnership with PRIDE Industries, and the opportunity to participate in the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair,” said Bahar Abullarade, Senior Manager, Corporate HR & Talent Acquisition at Raley’s. “By providing individuals of all abilities the opportunity to contribute to their communities, we are building a future where everyone can thrive and make a difference. Our team was excited and ready to meet the candidates and support them with a meaningful career at Raley’s.”

In addition to businesses, over 20 nonprofit organizations and government agencies that support the disability community were on hand to offer important employment resources.

“This event is a collaboration between many entities,” said Bobby Wiseman, Program Manager for Special Programs & Administration at Resources for Independent Living. “The voices, stories, and passion of those in the disability community can be heard and felt near and far. Active participation and engagement in an event like this allow the disability community to say emphatically: I AM ABLE.”

The I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair is the only disability job fair in the region, and it’s unique for another reason as well: It was designed and vetted by an “Accessibility Team” whose members are deaf, blind, autistic, or use wheelchairs, making it one of the few hiring events in the nation designed by people with disabilities for people with disabilities. Accessibility for all was a top priority, and to accommodate the diverse needs of participants, the event offered on-site American Sign Language (ASL) translators, Braille signage, Spanish interpreters, a quiet interview space, light rail transportation, and service animal water and relief areas.

During the job fair, PRIDE Industries offered resume critiques and interview training to job candidates, as well as information on how to maximize their job fair experience. Employers were supported as well and were offered training webinars before the event to ensure effective engagement with candidates with disabilities.

"The I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair served as a platform for candidates to showcase their skills and for employers to recognize the immense talent within the disability community,” concluded Dern.

