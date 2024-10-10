Brendan Shanahan Appointed Chief Financial Officer of GoHealth, Bringing Decades of Leadership in Healthcare and Financial Strategy

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced the appointment of Brendan Shanahan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 14, following a comprehensive search process. Mr. Shanahan, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of financial leadership experience and over 20 years of expertise in the Medicare Advantage space, will oversee GoHealth’s financial strategy and operations, contributing to the company’s profitable growth and innovation efforts.



"Brendan’s extensive expertise in financial strategy, M&A, operational leadership, and deep knowledge of the Medicare Advantage market makes him the ideal choice to lead GoHealth’s financial organization," said Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth. "His track record of driving financial performance, operational efficiency, and long-term value aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver outstanding results for shareholders."

Mr. Shanahan, who was also a licensed insurance agent, will manage all financial aspects of GoHealth, including financial planning, analysis, reporting, investor relations, and capital structure optimization. Additionally, he will provide leadership in financial risk management, business analytics, budgeting, audit, and tax compliance, to ensure GoHealth achieves both its short- and long-term financial goals.

Throughout his career, Mr. Shanahan has built high-performing finance teams, implemented systems to streamline financial operations, and played key roles in mergers and acquisitions. His leadership in financial strategy, including P&L oversight, cost containment, and capital management, has consistently delivered tangible results.

Mr. Shanahan holds an MBA in Banking and Finance from Hofstra University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Citadel. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (inactive) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Mr. Shanahan expressed his excitement to join GoHealth, stating, “I’m thrilled to join GoHealth at such a pivotal time for the Medicare Advantage industry and the brokerage space. Having spent much of my career working to help individuals navigate their healthcare options, I am excited to continue that journey with GoHealth. The combination of GoHealth’s technology, deep expertise in Medicare, and commitment to empowering consumers is unparalleled. I look forward to working with Vijay and the team to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead as we navigate this dynamic market and drive long-term value for shareholders.”

Katherine O'Halloran will remain as a key leader in the finance organization, continuing to serve as Chief Accounting Officer and reporting to the CFO. “We want to thank Katie for embracing with diligence her interim role as CFO and her commitment to managing GoHealth and the financial team through this transition. Katie is an extraordinary example of living our GoHealth values,” said Kotte.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to build trusted relationships with consumers and match them with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com .

Media Inquiries

pressinquiries@gohealth.com

Investor Relations

jshave@gohealth.com

