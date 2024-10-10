Sotera Digital Security and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure Mobility Solutions to the Public Sector

Government Agencies are Now Able to Protect their Voice and Text Communications with the SecurePhone

SUNRISE, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Digital Security, a leading US based provider of secure communications solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Sotera’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s innovative secure mobile device, the SecurePhone, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners, and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to bring secure mobile communications solutions to the Public Sector,” said David Kay, CEO of Sotera Digital Security. “Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network and strong presence within the Government makes them an easy choice for collaboration. With the help of Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams and contract vehicles, Government agencies can now access our security-first mobile phones to confidently and fearlessly engage in sensitive conversations while maintaining unparalleled protection.”

Having partnered with some of the most advanced leaders in security and privacy, Sotera Digital Security has developed a mobile phone that enables Government agencies to communicate with the highest level of security. Sotera’s SecurePhone uses the same operating system that protects multiple US Military weapon systems. This unparalleled level of phone security provides airtight connectivity among Public Sector officials, Government agencies and other high security environments.

The SecurePhone provides Government agencies with robust protection against a wide range of threats including zero-click spyware like Pegasus, malware invasions, and network breaches. By safeguarding text and voice communications, Public Sector agencies will be able to mitigate interception by malicious sources and collaborate on core operations with total privacy.

“Today’s digital advancements have prioritized the need for heightened mobile security,” said Brandi Hiebert, Sales Manager for the Mobility Business Unit at Carahsoft. “Sotera Digital Security has mastered impenetrable communication platforms ensuring agency operations remain secure and private. Carahsoft is excited to work with Sotera and our reseller partners in providing Public Sector agencies with the utmost protection and tools for private information to remain uncompromised.”

Sotera’s mobility offerings are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact Carahsoft’s Sotera team at (703) 871-8548 or SoteraDigital@carahsoft.com; or click here.

About Sotera

Sotera Digital Security provides uncompromising mobile communication protection with the Sotera SecurePhone – the only smartphone engineered with true end-to-end encryption for voice and text communications. Our proprietary solution combines the Integrity 178B operating system, certified at NSA's highest EAL6+ security level, with partitioned secure communication apps and multi-layered encryption safeguards. Led by renowned mobility experts, Sotera delivers cutting-edge data privacy and security solutions that empower organizations worldwide with a competitive edge in secure mobile communications.

Contact

Kristen Crory

(954) 832-2292

Info@soteradigital.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Mobility, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

