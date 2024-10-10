International Myeloma Foundation Launches Clinical Trial Matching Engine in Partnership with SparkCures

SparkCures’ best-in-class clinical trial matching and navigation service is now accessible via myeloma.org.

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is excited to announce that it has partnered with SparkCures to bring an innovative solution to myeloma patients and care partners—a service that will help them discover clinical trials based on personalized results, patient diagnosis, treatment history, and personal preferences.



By providing the IMF's largest patient support network with SparkCures' best-in-class clinical trial matching engine and navigation service, the IMF and SparkCures hope to address myeloma patients' need to find relevant clinical trials that best suit their diagnosis or disease state.

Powered by SparkCures, the cutting-edge technology was integrated onto the IMF website, myeloma.org—allowing a seamless way for patients, healthcare providers, caregivers, IMF team members and Support Group leaders to find, match, and connect with appropriate multiple myeloma clinical trials and treatment options.

The IMF Clinical Trial Matching Engine powered by SparkCures aims to improve patient access to potentially life-saving treatments and is easily accessible on myeloma.org.

"I am excited about the launch of the IMF Clinical Trial Matching Engine, in partnership with SparkCures, as both the President and CEO of a leading global organization, as well as a 28-year myeloma patient. My personal journey with CAR T-cell therapy, particularly through an expanded access program for Carvykti, has dramatically improved my quality of life. However, I know firsthand how difficult it is for patients to have timely access to clinical trials as part of their routine care. With this collaboration, the IMF and SparkCures address this need by providing patients with timely and personalized information about trials that match their specific disease and personal needs, ensuring they can access the highest-quality care and innovative treatments as early as possible,” said IMF President & CEO and 28-year myeloma patient Yelak Biru.

“At the IMF, our strategic priorities focus on timely diagnosis, high-quality care and support for patients, and ensuring that research is truly aligned with the needs of patients. Partnering with SparkCures exemplifies the IMF’s commitment to these priorities by bridging the gap between patients and cutting-edge treatments while fostering strategic collaboration with key stakeholders in the myeloma community.”

“The IMF Clinical Trial Matching Engine fosters collaboration and drives innovation within the myeloma community by bridging the gap between patients and clinical trials. This is the future of myeloma care – a future where patients are empowered, research is aligned, and patient outcomes are transformed," he further stated.

“Clinical trials are the only path towards newer and better therapies for people living with myeloma, but many patients are not aware that clinical trials even exist. Our clinical trial matching tool and navigation service provide personalized results for all myeloma trials in the U.S. Patients can use our system to see what they may be eligible for now or what trials may be an option in the future. They can also view personalized results at every myeloma center across the U.S. and take action when they find a trial that they are interested in. This collaboration brings us one step closer to realizing the IMF and SparkCures’ shared vision of a world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease," said Brian McMahon, Founder and CEO of SparkCures.

The current system for finding clinical trials is fragmented and confusing. Patients struggle to navigate the complexities, often missing out on potentially life-saving treatments. The IMF and SparkCures are bridging this gap by providing a user-friendly platform that connects patients with clinical trials that are relevant to them. This benefits patients by allowing them access to relevant location-based trials, saving time and effort, offering holistic support, empowering informed decision-making, improving the patient experience, and potentially providing life-saving opportunities.

For pharmaceutical companies, this partnership helps increase awareness, streamlines the recruitment process, increases trial enrollment, improves data collection and patient-centric insights, enhances collaboration and trust building, generates cost savings, and contributes to trial success and market access.

Benefits for Patients

Access to Relevant Clinical Trials: Patients receive results unique to their specific needs, ensuring they have access to potentially life-saving treatments at each point throughout their journey. ​ Time and Effort Savings: Patients save valuable time and effort by quickly connecting with relevant trials and streamlining the search process. ​ Holistic Support: Patients are provided with educational resources and a support network, offering comprehensive support throughout a patient’s journey in the trial. Increased Confidence and Informed Decision-Making: Patients gain access to information and resources that empower them to make informed decisions about participating in a clinical trial. Improved Patient Experience: Overall patient experience is enhanced in clinical trials, leading to improved satisfaction and engagement. Potential Life-Saving Opportunities: Access to relevant clinical trials increases the chances of patients finding and participating in trials that offer promising treatments, potentially improving their health outcomes. ​

Benefits for Pharmaceutical Companies

Increased Awareness: Helps raise awareness that there are clinical trials available at every step in a patient’s journey with multiple myeloma. Increased Trial Enrollment: Connects patients with suitable trials, leading to a larger pool of potential participants and enhancing the chances of successful recruitment. ​ Improved Data Collection and Patient-Centric Insights: Using anonymized data, the clinical trial portal provides valuable insights into patients’ needs, preferences, and experiences. This is critical in helping design more patient-centric and user-friendly trials. ​ Enhanced Collaboration and Trust Building: Supporting this partnership demonstrates a commitment to patient-centricity and innovation, fostering trust and collaboration with patients and patient organizations. Cost Savings: The efficient trial matching process can result in cost savings by reducing the time and resources required for patient recruitment. ​ Enhanced Trial Success and Market Access: Successful patient recruitment facilitated by the service contributes to the overall success of clinical trials, leading to regulatory approvals, market access, and commercial success for pharmaceutical companies.

To find out more, visit the IMF Clinical Trial Matching Engine.

However, finding a clinical trial is only the first step. Patients need to feel confident and informed about the process. The IMF's commitment to holistic patient support addresses this need by providing patients with a wealth of educational resources— from easy-to-understand videos; detailed treatment guidelines; an AI-powered responsive chatbot that acts as the IMF’s virtual assistant; as well as the IMF’s reliable InfoLine Team, who is always ready to help address myeloma-related questions and consistently provides callers with the best information about multiple myeloma in a caring and compassionate manner.

These resources empower patients to ask informed questions and make the best decisions for their health.

In addition, the IMF offers a supportive network that connects patients with others who have participated in clinical trials. This sense of community allows patients to share experiences, ask questions, and offer encouragement to one another.

Ultimately, the IMF serves as a trusted partner, remaining by the patient's side throughout their journey. Our vision is to realize a world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease.

For more information about the IMF Clinical Trial Matching Engine, contact the IMF InfoLine by emailing infoline@myeloma.org or by calling 1-800-452 CURE (2873) (U.S. and Canada), or 1 (818) 487-7455 (Worldwide).

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT SPARKCURES

SparkCures, LLC is a patient navigation and technology company focused on simplifying the process of exploring clinical trial options. Through innovative technology and personalized support, SparkCures empowers patients and their care partners by helping them to find, understand, and connect with eligible clinical trials across the US and worldwide. SparkCures technology and expertise are utilized and trusted by leading patient advocacy organizations as well as major academic research centers. For more information, please visit SparkCures.com or call us at (888) 828-2206.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

