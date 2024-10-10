BLOCKAPT Named “Cyber Posture Company of the Year” in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognises Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organisation that recognises the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that BLOCKAPT has been named “Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year” in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



BlockAPT's vendor and sector-agnostic central management cyber defence platform, which has been highly recognised for its disruptive technology, offers unified visibility, native control, threat intelligence, quantum security and more. The BlockAPT Platform integrates customisable and adaptable solutions that cater to each client's unique needs, regardless of complexity or size whether on premise, cloud or operating on hybrid environments. Its modular architecture allows for scalability as organisations’ needs grow and its rapid deployment minimises business disruption.

The breakthrough BlockAPT Platform delivers a comprehensive suite of functionalities including end-to-end infrastructure visibility and management from a single, vendor-agnostic platform, while also simplifying multi-vendor management, native control, and reporting. Customisable dashboards and advanced automation enables proactive risk management, supports compliance and provides ‘out of the box’ or customisable, automated playbooks.

With BlockAPT’s Quantum Secure VPN security, utilising award-winning MicroToken Exchange® technology, which is FIPS 140-3 certified, organisations can deploy next-gen communication & asset protection for data-in-motion, or data-at-rest with low latency and added layer of security.

“By being vendor and sector agnostic, we want to be seen as a true digital force multiplier, revolutionising the way businesses strengthen their cyber and technology posture. Integrating disparate systems and providing a unified view has allowed our clients to simplify the management of point solutions, demonstrate cyber resilience, and enjoy enhanced ROI,” said Stephen Hudson, CEO of BlockAPT. “This award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough is an honour and testament to our commitment to innovation, and shattering industry norms with our continuously evolving central management cyber defence platform.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honour excellence and recognise the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“BlockAPT delivers exceptional value by offering a scalable, modular solution that caters to specific business needs as they evolve. Cybersecurity is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and most solutions on the market today have a narrow business angle that doesn’t consider scalability and infrastructure growth, posing a significant risk to businesses and governments,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “BlockAPT's Platform transcends vendor and industry boundaries. The company’s solutions demonstrate proven performance, user-centric design, comprehensive functionality, value, and industry-wide impact. That makes BlockAPT an easy choice for 'Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year.’”

BlockAPT unifies complex distributed assets across ecosystems, bridges the cybersecurity skills gap through simplification, enhances compliance and protects critical assets from evolving threats.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BLOCKAPT

BlockAPT has been highly recognised for its disruptive technology which unifies disparate end point solutions into a simplified, centralised management platform, enabling vendor agnostic control with a single pane of glass view across digital ecosystems whether on premise, cloud or operating on hybrid environments. With enhanced native control, automation and quantum secure communication capabilities, the BlockAPT Platform takes only an hour to deploy and provides a flexible, affordable, modular approach for businesses and MSSPs of all sizes as their needs grow.

