Leading Analyst Firm Ranks Tenable #1 for Sixth Consecutive Year in Market Share for Device Vulnerability Management

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced that it has been ranked first for 2023 worldwide market share for device vulnerability management in the IDC Worldwide Device Vulnerability Management Market Shares (doc #US51417424, July 2024) report. This is the sixth consecutive year Tenable has been ranked first for market share.



According to the IDC market share report, Tenable is ranked first in global 2023 market share and revenue. Tenable credits its success to its strategic approach to risk management, which includes a suite of industry-leading exposure management solutions that expose and close security gaps, safeguarding business value, reputation and trust. The Tenable One Exposure Management Platform , the world’s only AI-powered exposure management platform, radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the modern attack surface – IT, cloud, OT and IoT, web apps and identity systems.

According to the IDC market share report, “The top 3 device vulnerability management vendors remained the same in 2023 as previous years, with Tenable once again being the top vendor.”

The report highlighted Tenable’s use of generative AI, noting, “ ExposureAI , available as part of the Tenable One platform, provides GenAI-based capabilities that include natural language search queries, attack path and asset exposure summaries, mitigation guidance suggestions, and a bot assistant to ask specific questions about attack path results.”

Tenable’s latest innovations in the vulnerability management market – Vulnerability Intelligence and Exposure Response – were also highlighted in the report, stating, “Vulnerability Intelligence provides dynamic vulnerability information collected from multiple data sources and vetted by Tenable researchers, while Exposure Response enables security teams to create campaigns based on risk posture trends so remediation progress can be monitored internally.”

The report also spotlighted the Tenable Assure Partner Program and MDR partnerships, noting, “Tenable has made more of a strategic effort to recruit managed security service providers (SPs) and improve the onboarding experience for them, as well as their customers. Managed detection and response (MDR) providers have been adding proactive exposure management because it helps shrink the customer attack surface, helping them provide better outcomes. Sophos and Coalfire are recently announced partners adding managed exposure management services to their MDR and pen testing services, respectively.”

“At Tenable, we build products for a cloud-first, platform centric world, meeting customers' evolving risk management needs,” said Shai Morag, chief product officer, Tenable. “We leverage cutting edge technology, innovating across our portfolio to help customers know, expose and close priority security gaps that put businesses at risk.”

"The device vulnerability management market is characterized by a focus on broader exposure management, with a number of acquisitions to round out exposure management portfolios," said Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust at IDC. "Vendors are advised to enhance their offerings with additional security signals and automated remediation workflows to stay competitive in this evolving landscape."

To read an excerpt of the IDC market share report, visit https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/idc-worldwide-device-vulnerability-management-market-share-report-2023

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for more than 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

