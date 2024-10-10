Targeted Oncology™ announces Eric Cheung, D.O., as the second recipient of the 2024 Oncology Icons award

This award highlights the exceptional work of oncology clinicians practicing in a community setting

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, is thrilled to announce Eric Cheung, D.O., as the second recipient of the Oncology Icons award. This program recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the field of oncology through their expertise, dedication and innovation.



Targeted Oncology is pleased to announce that this year’s second recipient is an individual who has showcased outstanding leadership and a profound dedication to enhancing cancer care and actively serves as a source of inspiration for the entire oncology community.

Eric Cheung, D.O., of Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinics, is a dedicated physician specializing in oncology and hematology. Following his medical education at Western University of Health Sciences, Dr. Cheung completed his fellowship training in hematology and oncology at the University of Southern California (USC) and the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Institute. He earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, where he was given the opportunity to train at Oxford University. During his time at USC, he served as chief of his fellowship program. He has since become a recognized expert in prostate cancer and platelet disorders, publishing extensively in these areas. Known for his patient-centered approach, Dr. Cheung is committed to empowering and educating his patients, with a focus on improving their quality of life.

“From the beginning, I was very interested in oncology due to good examples and excellent mentors,” said Dr. Cheung. “I have had relatives, other professors and attendings, especially in the hematology/oncology field, whom I looked up to. I admired what they did, and how they treated their patients; I wanted to do something similar in bringing benefit to those with either hematologic or oncologic problems.”

Dr. Cheung’s impact extends beyond his clinical expertise. Known for his strong communication skills, he is highly regarded by both colleagues and patients for his ability to guide individuals through complex treatment decisions. His leadership in fostering high standards of care is evident through his involvement in hiring staff to enhance patient care at multiple levels.

To read more about Dr. Cheung’s notable involvement in the oncology community, click here.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the second Oncology Icons recipient of 2024, Dr. Eric Cheung,” said Bobby Goldsmith, senior vice president of corporate development. “Dr. Cheung's passion for advancing oncology care, coupled with his relentless drive to improve patient outcomes, makes him a true leader in the oncology community. We are proud to acknowledge his tireless dedication and transformative impact in the field.”

Targeted Oncology showcases detailed profiles of the recipients through an article published in Targeted Therapies in Oncology™ and on the Targeted Oncology website. This offers readers a valuable chance to gain insights into their exceptional journeys and contributions to the oncology community.

Submissions for the 2025 Oncology Icons award are open. Nominate a physician making significant contributions as a community oncologist here.

