CHITA LIVING Blends Elegance and Comfort with Launch of New Grace Modular Curved Sofa

CHITA LIVING’s New Sofa Collection Brings Comfort and Style to Every Home

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA LIVING (“CHITA”), a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, announces a stunning addition to its collection that seamlessly combines elegance with comfort, the Grace Curved Sofa Collection .



The Grace Sofa features refined contours that exude timeless elegance, inviting you to unwind in style. The textured, looped yarn of the boucle adds a touch of sophistication, while the deep, expansive seats provide maximum comfort, allowing you to stretch out and feel cradled by the plush back cushions.

“We are excited to introduce the Grace Curved Sofa, a piece that embodies CHITA’s commitment to creating furniture that is both ‘Chic and Tasteful.’ This sofa not only enhances the beauty of any space but also prioritizes comfort and practicality for our customers,” said Steve, CEO of CHITA LIVING. “With its versatile design and easy maintenance features, it offers the perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their home decor.”

The cushions are padded with soft polyester fiber that can easily be fluffed with machine-washable covers. Designed to adapt to your style and the evolving needs of your home, the Grace Curved Sofa is available in two colorways and three modular arrangements with an optional console or storage ottoman as add-ons.

In line with its commitment to Chic and Tasteful furniture, CHITA recently participated as a sponsor in Modern Luxury’s Driven Women Celebration last month in Washington, D.C. The event brought together influential leaders and tastemakers, offering attendees the chance to explore CHITA’s stylish furniture, which was on display at the event.

Discover more about the Grace Curved Sofa here: https://chitaliving.com/products/grace-4-seat-modular-curved-sofa

About CHITA LIVING

Bringing two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA LIVING is a leading provider of stylish and affordable furniture, with pieces suitable for any budget. Offering a wide range of furniture including sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA LIVING uses premium materials to ensure durability and comfort. Their in-house designs ensure originality and unique appeal, resonating with modern homeowners, apartment renters and design enthusiasts. CHITA LIVING is a key player in the home decor market, dedicated to enhancing living spaces with functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

Contact Info

Email: press@chitaliving.com

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90c72d43-cd20-422d-8720-15d373cd139a

CHITA LIVING Grace Curved Sofa Collection

