Avetta Recognized for 2024 New Product of the Year by Occupational Health & Safety

AskAva™ awarded in competitive AI Technology category for redefining contractor compliance, safety, and sustainability within global supply chains

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, has been named the winner of New Product of the Year in the AI category by Occupational Health & Safety for its innovative AskAva™ product. The prestigious award honors noteworthy product development achievements aimed at improving workplace safety.



Launched earlier this year, AskAva is the industry’s first generative AI-powered risk assistant, accelerating contractor compliance and advancing contractor safety and sustainability. It is more than just a risk management tool and is proven to reduce workplace incidents, injuries, and fatalities. As part of Avetta’s ongoing commitment to innovation, AskAva adds more capabilities to Avetta’s award-winning Connect platform, which enables global organizations to automate contractor risk management at scale while educating their supply chain vendors about safety best practices.

“As more and more contractors enter the workforce, it is increasingly important for companies to ensure compliance and safety among all workers,” said Taylor Allis, CPO of Avetta. “AskAva is a one-of-a-kind solution that delivers personalized safety recommendations across the entire supply chain. We are honored to be recognized by Occupational Health & Safety for our efforts to enhance and augment workplace safety.”

Global organizations can use AskAva to deploy risk assessments to contractors before conducting high-risk work, such as transporting hazardous materials, working around heavy equipment, or working at heights. AskAva’s AI capabilities enable suppliers and clients to quickly identify and add hazards and effective controls to a Job Hazard Analysis (JHA), reducing the time spent researching, reviewing, and documenting potential job hazards. Once on-site, workers enter their prompts, and AskAva generates suggestions on what types of risk practices can be used to avoid an incident.

Details about the Occupational Health & Safety New Products of the Year Awards and the full list of 2024 winners are available here.

To learn more about AskAva, visit our website.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

Media Contact

avetta@hoffman.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.